Washtenaw County, MI

An Ingham County community gets its senior center

The new Stockbridge Area Senior Center officially opens its doors at 219 W. Elm St. in Stockbridge later this month. The new facility -- in a renovated old fire hall -- is the culmination of years of hard work by community groups and volunteers who have long wanted a permanent home to better serve the needs of the area’s senior citizens.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
Washtenaw County joins national effort to make fees and fines fairer

On Aug. 3, Washtenaw County was selected as one of six local governments to participate in the second cohort of the Cities and Counties for Fines and Fee Justice (CCFFJ). CCFFJ is a national network of communities working to reform fine and fee practices that disproportionately impact low-income residents, led by the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and the Fines and Fees Justice Center.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Growing Hope's Community Day to spotlight new executive director, offer free food and workshops

Ypsilanti-area residents are invited to Growing Hope's Community Day & Meet and Greet event from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at 922 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsi. The event will include free food, workshops, kids' activities, and an opportunity to meet Growing Hope's new executive director. Growing Hope, a nonprofit, focuses on empowering people to grow, sell, buy, prepare, and eat nourishing food.
YPSILANTI, MI
Downtown Northville permanently closes city streets in favor of social district

What’s happening: The hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic brought on small businesses forced many business owners and community leaders to come up with innovative ways to keep customers coming back — even if you couldn’t eat or drink inside anymore. One of those ways was the social district, a Michigan law passed at the height of the pandemic that allowed cities and towns to set up designated areas for outdoor alcohol consumption. Towns like Alpena, Farmington, and Port Huron got on board and now, well after the restrictions on indoor dining and drinking have passed, their social districts remain. In downtown Northville, their social district was bolstered by the decision to close city streets to traffic. It’s proven so popular that the city has recently announced that those street closures are now permanent.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Voices of Youth: Poetry and art on gun violence

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, Voices of Youth participant Elleona Ragland shares her visual art and poetry on the topic of gun violence.
YPSILANTI, MI
Southfield woman sentenced to 34 months in COVID-19 fraud scheme

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme. King, 29, pleaded guilty in Jan. to one count of wire fraud...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
#Nonprofits#Mental Health#Gun Violence#Homelessness#Charity#Ypsi#The County Sheriff#Supreme Felons
Webberville family converts historic 142-year-old church into gift shop with small museum

What’s happening: After more than a decade of vacancy, the historic Webberville United Methodist Church building has once again opened its doors. The nearly 150-year-old building has been repurposed as a storefront (and homespun museum) by the Fuller family, longtime residents of Webberville. Open since Tuesday, Aug. 9, a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Summit St. Shop on Saturday, Aug. 13.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
DTE is lying to you

Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
DETROIT, MI
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Michigan Man Arrested In Livingston County

A Michigan man was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Monday afternoon. Thirty-one-year-old Iman I Weir of Detroit was arrested at 4:50 pm for alleged 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

