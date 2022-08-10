Read full article on original website
secondwavemedia.com
An Ingham County community gets its senior center
The new Stockbridge Area Senior Center officially opens its doors at 219 W. Elm St. in Stockbridge later this month. The new facility -- in a renovated old fire hall -- is the culmination of years of hard work by community groups and volunteers who have long wanted a permanent home to better serve the needs of the area’s senior citizens.
secondwavemedia.com
Washtenaw County joins national effort to make fees and fines fairer
On Aug. 3, Washtenaw County was selected as one of six local governments to participate in the second cohort of the Cities and Counties for Fines and Fee Justice (CCFFJ). CCFFJ is a national network of communities working to reform fine and fee practices that disproportionately impact low-income residents, led by the San Francisco Financial Justice Project and the Fines and Fees Justice Center.
secondwavemedia.com
Growing Hope's Community Day to spotlight new executive director, offer free food and workshops
Ypsilanti-area residents are invited to Growing Hope's Community Day & Meet and Greet event from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at 922 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsi. The event will include free food, workshops, kids' activities, and an opportunity to meet Growing Hope's new executive director. Growing Hope, a nonprofit, focuses on empowering people to grow, sell, buy, prepare, and eat nourishing food.
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit Area Agency on Aging receives national awards for work to stop Detroiters dying prematurely
This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. In July 2020, a report from the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) found that Detroit's older adults...
secondwavemedia.com
Downtown Northville permanently closes city streets in favor of social district
What’s happening: The hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic brought on small businesses forced many business owners and community leaders to come up with innovative ways to keep customers coming back — even if you couldn’t eat or drink inside anymore. One of those ways was the social district, a Michigan law passed at the height of the pandemic that allowed cities and towns to set up designated areas for outdoor alcohol consumption. Towns like Alpena, Farmington, and Port Huron got on board and now, well after the restrictions on indoor dining and drinking have passed, their social districts remain. In downtown Northville, their social district was bolstered by the decision to close city streets to traffic. It’s proven so popular that the city has recently announced that those street closures are now permanent.
Ransomware potentially exposed 2,000 Ypsilanti-area utility customers’ bank information
YPSILANTI, MI - A ransomware infection, detected by an employee working the midnight shift in mid-April, may have exposed 2,000 Ypsilanti-area utility customers’ bank payment information to unauthorized individuals. The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority, serving Ypsilanti and surrounding townships, isn’t aware of any reports of identify fraud or improper...
secondwavemedia.com
Voices of Youth: Poetry and art on gun violence
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, Voices of Youth participant Elleona Ragland shares her visual art and poetry on the topic of gun violence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to 34 months in COVID-19 fraud scheme
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Mykia King of Southfield was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft arising out of a pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme. King, 29, pleaded guilty in Jan. to one count of wire fraud...
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
secondwavemedia.com
Webberville family converts historic 142-year-old church into gift shop with small museum
What’s happening: After more than a decade of vacancy, the historic Webberville United Methodist Church building has once again opened its doors. The nearly 150-year-old building has been repurposed as a storefront (and homespun museum) by the Fuller family, longtime residents of Webberville. Open since Tuesday, Aug. 9, a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Summit St. Shop on Saturday, Aug. 13.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
Michigan Daily
DTE is lying to you
Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
kchi.com
Michigan Man Arrested In Livingston County
A Michigan man was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Monday afternoon. Thirty-one-year-old Iman I Weir of Detroit was arrested at 4:50 pm for alleged 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
