ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
bohemian.com

Dreamgirl Comes to Sonoma Community Center

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the theater community to be even more creative than usual to survive, a struggle for many companies even in the best of times. As theaters dealt with dwindling audiences, theater artists dealt with dwindling opportunities. Theaters have postponed or canceled performances or worse, shut their doors completely. Streaming theater was an outlet for some, but most agree it’s a less than ideal replacement for the communal experience of an in-person show.
SONOMA, CA
bohemian.com

Where to Sip Frosé and Wine Slushies this Summer

While a nice iced cocktail or a cool, crisp glass of white wine on a sunny day is delightful, nothing pairs quite as nicely with blazing hot weather as an icy, slushy, adult beverage. I challenge those people who—like me, until recently—feel wine and sugar, or wine and sugar and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
cntraveler.com

How a New Generation of Restaurants Is Positioning Sonoma as a Foodie Destination

Sonoma is NorCal's largest wine region. But to limit your visit to quaffing Chardonnay is to miss the point of a place where, in the span of a day, you can hike through a redwood forest, watch the waves break on a craggy shore, and go for tacos in a former ranching town. Here's what's happening in one of the most beautiful corners of the state.
SONOMA, CA
bohemian.com

Petaluma Arts Center Opens Agriculture-Focused Exhibition

No, I don’t mean the remnants of a mess-hall mess-around. This week, Petaluma Arts Center opens Agri-CULTURED, an exhibition exploring the intersections of food and farming in Sonoma County. The topic of food and the roots of food in the Sonoma County region are, to PAC executive director and...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mill Valley, CA
Local
California Entertainment
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma, CA
Entertainment
City
Monte Rio, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Entertainment
City
Larkspur, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]

Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
BURLINGAME, CA
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California

There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
SANTA ROSA, CA
bohemian.com

Former SF DA Chesa Boudin to Speak in Sonoma

On Sunday, Aug. 14, former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will visit Sonoma for a talk hosted by local nonprofit Praxis Peace Institute. Boudin, who was elected in 2019, ran on a progressive platform which emphasized expanding diversion programs, ending cash bail and decriminalizing poverty and homelessness by declining to prosecute quality-of-life crimes such as public camping, soliciting sex and public urination.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Theatre#Music Festival#Dj#Art#Fibonacci#Monte Rio Raise#Peace Justice Center#Momotombo Sf#Midnight Sun#Un Amour Band
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
climaterwc.com

San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’

September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
SAN MATEO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
ALABAMA STATE
norcalpublicmedia.org

More Sonoma County Nurses grapple with pay issues

America’s healthcare system is stretched thin and that was before the myriad stresses of Covid. Now for some Providence Health nurses, payroll errors are adding to the pile of issues. Missing paid time off, base pay reductions, and unpaid hours are among the payroll issues at six Providence Health...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy