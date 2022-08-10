ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

6 ways to make s’mores for National S’more Day

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXpaM_0hBH2hsu00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — August 10 is National Smore’s Day for 2022. Here are 6 ways to make the campfire classic to celebrate.

Traditional S’mores

Traditionally, s’mores are made around the campfire with a toasted marshmallow and milk chocolate sandwiched between 2 graham crackers. S’more purists may argue that the marshmallow needs to be turned continuously while roasting until the marshmallow reaches peak deliciousness and is perfectly golden brown. Other’s prefer to hold the marshmallow directly into the fire, setting the sweets ablaze, leaving a charred outside and firmer, gooey inside.

A Chocolate Change-Up

While milk chocolate seems to be the fan favorite when it comes to S’mores, but to some, milk chocolate leaves the s’more simply too sweet. For those that want a richer s’more, extra dark chocolate may be an excellent substitute.

For others, the chocolate may make s’more less than appetizing. When chocolate is a no-go, try substituting in peanut butter, butterscotch chips, or fruit slices.

Microwave S’mores

S’mores shouldn’t stop just because there’s rain. When campfires aren’t an option, a microwave can be the next best option. Assemble the s’more on a plate, and cook it for 15-30 seconds. Cooking time varies depending on the microwave and s’more consumer’s preference. S’mores can also be made in a regular or toaster oven with similar results.

No Graham Crackers? No Problem

Some S’more lovers swear that Graham crackers make okay s’mores, but the best s’more need a salty element. Try using saltine crackers, pretzles, or plain potato chips in the place of graham crackers for a more savory twist.

Spicy S’mores

Nothing goes with sweet quite like spicy. More culinarily inclined s’more fans may find adding a slice of jalapeno, or even a dash of cinnamon, takes the s’more to the next level.

Vegan Friendly S’mores

No one should be left out of s’mores, but one ingredient in marshmallows often makes them non-vegan. If gelatin free marshmallows aren’t available, grilled fruit could be a great alternative. Sweet, softer fruits, like banana or peaches, are what is most frequently suggested, but almost any fruit could be a great option!

Whichever way you prefer your s’mores, the only wrong way to s’more is to never s’more at all.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#S More#Ores#Fruit#Food Drink#National Smore
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Trending on Reddit

This cannot go on…

Hey you muthers I got a trunk in my car for $575 a month. Need first and last with $500 damage deposit. Waiving background check fees for August. I live in the area of the first one, what are they talking about historic? It’s just oldish homes here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy