alison
1d ago
Biden got four shots and Covid….so did fauci…..shots don’t work….homeschool. That actually works….homeschooling. Your kids like you again and they are smarter….kids an attorney and no debt because he got free college from test scores🤣🤣🤣🤣neighbors kid is a fry cook but he went public and kneels for anthems
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff Kronenfeld
TUSD hires principal mentors for new program
The Tucson Unified School District hired 40 new administrators this year and began a program to support them.
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
KOLD-TV
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
Volunteers needed to relaunch American Cancer Society program
Due to the pandemic it has been nearly three years since the Road to Recovery program was able to bring cancer patients to their appointments.
Pima Community College opens free child care center for student parents
Students at Pima Community College can apply to bring in their 3-5 year old children, if their income qualifies.
KOLD-TV
West Nile Virus spotted in mosquitoes in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Public Health Services District recently detected West Nile Virus in some mosquitoes, and are asking residents to be vigilant in preventing mosquito bites and breeding during monsoon. The county typically does regular surveillance, searching for specific mosquitoes associated with the disease....
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site temporarily closed
Pima County is temporarily closing its Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road due to unsafe conditions resulting from recent storms.
livingstreetsalliance.org
Tucson ranks 13th most dangerous metropolitan area in the nation for people on foot
The 20 deadliest metropolitan areas for people walking in the U.S. have ALL gotten deadlier (and the same is true of states) Location matters: the physical conditions people face when they bike and walk are not the same for all Americans. The report highlights how street design shapes the epidemic...
Pima County to hold Water Safety Expo
Pima County is partnering with Safe Kids Pima County and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona to host a Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool in Tucson on Saturday, August 20.
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
gilavalleycentral.net
Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
KOLD-TV
Superior Court launches ‘Clear My Warrant’ program in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Superior Court’s Adult Probation Department has launched a new program “Clear my Warrant.”. It’s a way to cancel a probation violation felony warrant without going to jail. The program launched August first, but some insiders tell KOLD they’re not...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Main Street Grocery is a food desert’s oasis
For Northwest Marana residents Main Street Grocery, 13865 N. Sandario Road, is an oasis for food, beverages and many other essentials. The nearest grocery story is Safeway on Silverbell road, and it’s an 18- to 20-minute drive. For a half-gallon of milk, a bunch of bananas, a six-pack of beer, soft drinks, ice or other sundries, the store is a short drive away.
Plans for County Building in Sonoita Unveiled
Santa Cruz County District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker met with a group of community members August 4 to present the plans for renovating the county building across from the Fairgrounds. The plans call for enlarging and upgrading the Sonoita Library, a community meeting room, enlarging and moving the sheriff’s substation...
Tucson Fire Department: Hiker rescue in progress
Tucson Fire Department is saying a rescue is underway to reach a hiker on Yetman Trail in Tucson Mountain Park who is experiencing a "medical event."
