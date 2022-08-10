ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

alison
1d ago

Biden got four shots and Covid….so did fauci…..shots don’t work….homeschool. That actually works….homeschooling. Your kids like you again and they are smarter….kids an attorney and no debt because he got free college from test scores🤣🤣🤣🤣neighbors kid is a fry cook but he went public and kneels for anthems

KOLD-TV

TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
KOLD-TV

Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

West Nile Virus spotted in mosquitoes in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Public Health Services District recently detected West Nile Virus in some mosquitoes, and are asking residents to be vigilant in preventing mosquito bites and breeding during monsoon. The county typically does regular surveillance, searching for specific mosquitoes associated with the disease....
gilavalleycentral.net

Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
KOLD-TV

Superior Court launches ‘Clear My Warrant’ program in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Superior Court’s Adult Probation Department has launched a new program “Clear my Warrant.”. It’s a way to cancel a probation violation felony warrant without going to jail. The program launched August first, but some insiders tell KOLD they’re not...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
azbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Main Street Grocery is a food desert’s oasis

For Northwest Marana residents Main Street Grocery, 13865 N. Sandario Road, is an oasis for food, beverages and many other essentials. The nearest grocery story is Safeway on Silverbell road, and it’s an 18- to 20-minute drive. For a half-gallon of milk, a bunch of bananas, a six-pack of beer, soft drinks, ice or other sundries, the store is a short drive away.
