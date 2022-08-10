Luis Mendoza held down two jobs in Austin to make ends meet for his family. In the mornings, he helped a baker prepare kolaches; and in the evenings, he worked as a sous chef at pioneering Mexican restaurant La Condesa. At the latter, he worked alongside some of the best chefs and taqueros in the state, including Fermín Nuñez of Suerte and Daniel Fox of Taconeta in El Paso. But it was another colleague who helped Mendoza open his own taqueria, Un Mundo de Sabor.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO