Austin, TX

KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling

The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Perseverance Pays Off for One of Austin’s Greatest Taco Trucks

Luis Mendoza held down two jobs in Austin to make ends meet for his family. In the mornings, he helped a baker prepare kolaches; and in the evenings, he worked as a sous chef at pioneering Mexican restaurant La Condesa. At the latter, he worked alongside some of the best chefs and taqueros in the state, including Fermín Nuñez of Suerte and Daniel Fox of Taconeta in El Paso. But it was another colleague who helped Mendoza open his own taqueria, Un Mundo de Sabor.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 separate shootings in Austin within hours of each other, police investigate

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. The first shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in downtown Austin. One woman was injured. A man is hospitalized after the second shooting that happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin PD investigating homicide on Kramer Lane in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide in North Austin on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are on the scene of the incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane, APD tweeted shortly after 2:15 p.m. APD said officers were called to the scene around...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
HUTTO, TX
fox7austin.com

Person critically injured in North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been critically injured after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened shortly before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the crash on Parmer Lane near I-35. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved but officials say the person who was injured...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
fox7austin.com

APD asking for help finding suspect vehicle in north Austin hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police said on July 27 around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Burnet Road for a hit-and-run in north Austin. A preliminary investigation revealed the...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

La Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant opening sixth location in Liberty Hill

For months, Liberty Hill residents have been wondering what’s been going on at 13850 State Hwy. 29, where a rustic red barn stood for years before slowly being torn down. It was last set to open as a furniture store—which never happened—and before that it was a wing restaurant and a barbecue joint. Now, the site is going to be home to a new 4,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX

