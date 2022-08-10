Mr. James Leo Palmer, age 77, of Cobbtown, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Tampa, Florida and served four years in the United States Army. He was a self-employed electrician and retired several years ago. He was a member of Connors Baptist Church in Cobbtown and he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and fishing. He is preceded in death by two siblings, John Palmer and Clara Rose.

