southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Council Updated on Library Progress
The renovation of the former Vidalia Toombs County Library is taking shape, and Howard Holman and Gary Campbell, members of the committee overseeing the change, updated the Vidalia City Council at the August City Council meeting about the progress. “We’re pretty much on schedule; maybe a little behind,” Holman said,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Onion Committee is Seeking New Member Nominations
The Vidalia® Onion Committee (VOC) is currently seeking nominations to the Committee from producers in the industry The VOC elects eight new nominees each year as part of an annual process. There are currently four member and four alternate seats available on the Committee. The VOC administers the federal...
WJCL
New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia food service supplier will receive military zone subsidies to relocate to Bryan County
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials didn’t incentivize a global food service supplier to locate its new distribution facility in the state, but the company will benefit from its location in a "Military Zone." WebstaurantStore plans to invest more than $87 million to build a new Bryan County...
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
Hancock County residents railing against proposed railroad development
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad based in Sandersville is planning to build some new tracks in Hancock County. To do this, they’ll need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take it. However, not everybody in town is on board. “We don’t want...
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022
In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Daniel Michael “Tiny” Horne, Vidalia
Mr. Daniel Michael “Tiny” Horne, age 40, of Vidalia, died Monday, August 8, 2022, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Brunswick, where he lived most of his life, before moving to Vidalia in 2017. He was the owner and operator of Tiny’s Big Rig Repair in Vidalia. He enjoyed fishing and working on heavy equipment.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Ms. LaVonda Landon, Glenwood
Ms. LaVonda Landon, age 52 of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 following a sudden illness. She was born on June 21, 1970 at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia to Charles Walker and Lawanna Driggers. She lived most of her life in Brunswick, Georgia before moving to Glenwood. She was very artsy and enjoyed painting and doing crafts in her spare time.
WTGS
Bryan County officials say Hyundai deal funds county infrastructure improvements
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site is set to open up in Bryan County in 2025, and officials estimated that it will create over 8,000 jobs. Matthew Kent, the communications manager for Bryan County, explained how his county and those surrounding it are going to financially support the expected growth.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. James Leo Palmer, Cobbtown
Mr. James Leo Palmer, age 77, of Cobbtown, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Tampa, Florida and served four years in the United States Army. He was a self-employed electrician and retired several years ago. He was a member of Connors Baptist Church in Cobbtown and he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and fishing. He is preceded in death by two siblings, John Palmer and Clara Rose.
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
New COVID-19 vaccine available through the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District has announced that a new type of COVID-19 vaccine is available for the Lowcountry. According to the Coastal Health District, the Novovax shot is the fourth COVID vaccine to be cleared by the Food & Drug Administration. Similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Novovax shot […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Margie Hadden Beckum, Vidalia
Mrs. Margie Hadden Beckum, age 75, of Vidalia, died August 7, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a native of Normantown and lived in Toombs County all of her life. She worked at Lyons Manufacturing and was a member of Vidalia Baptist Temple. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Beckum, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Kandi Beckum; parents, George Ivey Hadden and Hazel Jeanette Willis Hadden; and brother, Edward Ivey Hadden.
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
allongeorgia.com
Tattnall Co: Ga DOT to Convert Two-Way Stop at SR 23/57 & SR 292 Intersection to All-Way Stop
To enhance roadway safety, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert the current two-way stop at the intersection of state Route (SR) 23/57 and SR 292 to an all-way stop starting Tuesday, August 16, if weather permits. The intersection is located in the center of the Town of Collins approximately six miles north of Reidsville on SR 57 in Tattnall County.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Nearly 300 Fort Stewart soldiers return home after six-month deployment to Germany
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Nearly 300 soldiers returned Tuesday morning to Fort Stewart to cheers and family members excited to see their loved ones return from a six-month deployment to Germany. Not only family members were excited but family pets were equally enthusiastic to see their returning soldier as witnessed by Jersey, a boxer […]
