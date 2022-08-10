ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Council Updated on Library Progress

The renovation of the former Vidalia Toombs County Library is taking shape, and Howard Holman and Gary Campbell, members of the committee overseeing the change, updated the Vidalia City Council at the August City Council meeting about the progress. “We’re pretty much on schedule; maybe a little behind,” Holman said,...
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia Onion Committee is Seeking New Member Nominations

The Vidalia® Onion Committee (VOC) is currently seeking nominations to the Committee from producers in the industry The VOC elects eight new nominees each year as part of an annual process. There are currently four member and four alternate seats available on the Committee. The VOC administers the federal...
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
LONG COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022

In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Daniel Michael “Tiny” Horne, Vidalia

Mr. Daniel Michael “Tiny” Horne, age 40, of Vidalia, died Monday, August 8, 2022, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Brunswick, where he lived most of his life, before moving to Vidalia in 2017. He was the owner and operator of Tiny’s Big Rig Repair in Vidalia. He enjoyed fishing and working on heavy equipment.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Ms. LaVonda Landon, Glenwood

Ms. LaVonda Landon, age 52 of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 following a sudden illness. She was born on June 21, 1970 at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia to Charles Walker and Lawanna Driggers. She lived most of her life in Brunswick, Georgia before moving to Glenwood. She was very artsy and enjoyed painting and doing crafts in her spare time.
GLENWOOD, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. James Leo Palmer, Cobbtown

Mr. James Leo Palmer, age 77, of Cobbtown, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a native of Tampa, Florida and served four years in the United States Army. He was a self-employed electrician and retired several years ago. He was a member of Connors Baptist Church in Cobbtown and he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and fishing. He is preceded in death by two siblings, John Palmer and Clara Rose.
COBBTOWN, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit reports busy July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Margie Hadden Beckum, Vidalia

Mrs. Margie Hadden Beckum, age 75, of Vidalia, died August 7, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a native of Normantown and lived in Toombs County all of her life. She worked at Lyons Manufacturing and was a member of Vidalia Baptist Temple. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Beckum, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Kandi Beckum; parents, George Ivey Hadden and Hazel Jeanette Willis Hadden; and brother, Edward Ivey Hadden.
VIDALIA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tattnall Co: Ga DOT to Convert Two-Way Stop at SR 23/57 & SR 292 Intersection to All-Way Stop

To enhance roadway safety, the Georgia Department of Transportation has chosen to convert the current two-way stop at the intersection of state Route (SR) 23/57 and SR 292 to an all-way stop starting Tuesday, August 16, if weather permits. The intersection is located in the center of the Town of Collins approximately six miles north of Reidsville on SR 57 in Tattnall County.
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA

Community Policy