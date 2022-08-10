ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Carle gives tablets to infusion patients

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O5oV_0hBH2Sat00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients in a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.

The patients said these tablets serve as the distraction they’ve been missing. Before bringing in these devices, the hospital only provided a TV for entertainment. And if they weren’t in a personal room, patients often had to share. With these tablets, every patient can choose how they would want to pass the time. They can browse the internet, stream shows and even enjoy social media.

One woman who travels from Rantoul said these tablets are a godsend.

“Places that don’t have them need to get them,” Mel Zech said. “Because it really does help. You know, when you’re sitting here having chemo or you’re having treatment of some sort, all kinds of things run through your brain.”

She said there are some days where she’s in treatment from 9 a.m until 6 p.m. so these tablets help the days feel a bit shorter for patients.

Thanks to donations from the Carle Health Center of Philanthropy, the Cancer Institute is the only spot with personal tablets. Patients and employees hope other treatment centers implement something similar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Support TJ’s trip to Mayo

A very special component of Victory Fest is Crowning Conquerors when we celebrate local folks who have experienced some of life’s greatest challenges yet continue to serve others in love and with joy. The Champaign County Community is encouraged to come out and support baby TJ and his family...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

U of I releases new info about campus COVID policies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois released on Thursday new information about its COVID-19 policies for the fall 2022 semester. The university sent a Massmail to the university community on July 26 detailing its policies, which included full vaccination or a weekly testing alternative for all students, faculty and staff, the lifting of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Urbana, IL
City
Rantoul, IL
WCIA

Sam the Tortoise turns 50 in style!

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) Sam, a tortoise, celebrated his 50th birthday with style Thursday. At the Scovill Zoo in Decatur, the public was invited and present to celebrate says Chloe Clark, a zookeeper. “He had a great time, and got to eat lots and lots of watermelon, which is his favorite!” said Clark. Photos provided by […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

City of Urbana conducting survey on downtown area

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) The City of Urbana wants to hear from the community about its downtown area. The city is conducting a downtown public realm survey, analyzing streets, parks, plazas and much more. People can provide their input on ways to improve the downtown area and identify a plan to enhance the public realm. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Kids crafts with The Best Ideas for Kids

Creator of The Best Ideas for Kids, Kim McLeod, shares a few fun and easy crafts kids of all ages will enjoy! Plus, these activities are with materials you probably already have at home. The Best Ideas for Kids also creates and shares activities, recipes and other ideas for kids....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ford Co. Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccine clinic

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department will be hosting a clinic on Wednesday to help vaccinate people against COVID-19. The clinic will take place at the Community Room of School House Apartments, located at 200 North Melvin Street in Gibson City. It will take place between 9 a.m. and noon […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infusion Therapy#Health Center#Cancer#Carle Hospital#The Cancer Institute#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

A look at Thomas Paine Elementary

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

YMCAs announce return of annual 9/11 stair climb

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was edited to reflect the proper location of the Neal Center YMCA.) CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of YMCAs in central Illinois announced on Tuesday that they will once again host an annual tradition that honors the people who died on September 11, 2001. That tradition is the 9/11 Memorial […]
TOLEDO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
smilepolitely.com

Orchid and Vine is a new plant store in Champaign

The owners of Abbott's Florist in Champaign recently opened a plant store. Orchid & Vine opened July 5th in the Windsor Galleria, the same shopping center as the florist. In addition to their selection of house plants and containers, they have a DIY corner where you can put together your own plant creation. The website is still under development, but you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community.  The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road.  Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Royal Donut back open in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Royal Donut has re-opened its doors in Danville, and customers couldn't wait. People lining up as early as 5am to purchase a tasty treat. Business was so popular today, the shop had to close for a few hours because they ran out. Co-owner Sam George said,...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Registration open for Illinois Marathon Run to Remember

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration is now open for the Illinois Marathon’s Run to Remember 8k happening next month on the U of I campus. The Run to Remember will take place on Sept. 17 and registration for this event is taking place between Aug. 9 and 15. Participants will receive a commemorative race shirt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Missing endangered woman from Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
NORMAL, IL
97ZOK

This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer

I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Ameren cutting costs and saving pollinators

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren is growing a cost-saving effort with a pollinator pocket. The power company teamed up with an environmental group to save money and endangered species. The first thing you’ll notice is a variety of plants where you typically see overgrown weeds and thickets. Ameren and Pheasants Forever carefully picked out the […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy