Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Walz, Jensen Win Primaries To Set Up Minnesota Governor Race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years...
FOX 21 Online
Go and Vote!: Primary Elections Just Around the Corner
DULUTH, Minn.– Primary elections are often overlooked or even forgot about. So there is a massive push to go and vote on Tuesday. We talked to UMD Political Science Professor, Cindy Rugeley, about the importance of getting out and voting in the primaries. She reminds us that those who...
FOX 21 Online
Boat Collided With Break Wall And Sunk On Lake Superior
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a boat collided with a break wall and sunk Tuesday night. At 10:50 p.m. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency at the Minnesota/Wisconsin point of entry on Lake Superior. Officials say five...
FOX 21 Online
Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
Comments / 0