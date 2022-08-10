Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Two Harbors mayor recalled
Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
FOX 21 Online
“Resign Or Recall” Group Celebrates Vote Removing Two Harbors Mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – What happened in Two Harbors on August 9, 2022 will be remembered in Minnesota’s history. That’s because it is very likely that this was the first time a mayor was removed from office by a recall vote. The initial vote count was 1,149...
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
cbs3duluth.com
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
FOX 21 Online
Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kdal610.com
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
FOX 21 Online
Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday
CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
FOX 21 Online
YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next
DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
wearegreenbay.com
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
Superior School Considers 5th Grade Gender Identity Curriculum – Parents, Students + Administration Square Off
The official motto of the Superior School District is "In Superior, ALL means ALL...every student, every day!". That motto is currently being put to the test with a showdown over 5th Grade curriculum plans. At issue is a unit that gets taught to 5th Graders as part of the Human...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police Department Re-amping Recruitment Process
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “Right now, as of today, we are short three officers,” Superior’s assistant Chief of Police, John Kiel, said. The Superior Police Department is on the search for good men, and women to police the city’s streets. “We have to maintain minimums. We have...
FOX 21 Online
Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
FOX 21 Online
Haunted Ship to add New Props and More Fear
DULUTH, Minn. — In less than two months, the William A Irvin Ship Museum will transform into a tank of terror. The haunted ship has taken place in Duluth for the last 30 years, drawing in thousands annually. Right now, crews are hard at work, building new props for...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Public Schools Enters Into New Agreement To Sell Central High School
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools will sell Central High School to a company called Chester Creek View, LLC for $8 million, the district announced on Monday. The school board voted on the deal on Monday night, and the decision was unanimous. “The board unanimously approved moving forward with...
Comments / 0