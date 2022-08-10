ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

WDIO-TV

Two Harbors mayor recalled

Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
TWO HARBORS, MN
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
Two Harbors, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Two Harbors, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election

Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next

DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Superior Police Department Re-amping Recruitment Process

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “Right now, as of today, we are short three officers,” Superior’s assistant Chief of Police, John Kiel, said. The Superior Police Department is on the search for good men, and women to police the city’s streets. “We have to maintain minimums. We have...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Haunted Ship to add New Props and More Fear

DULUTH, Minn. — In less than two months, the William A Irvin Ship Museum will transform into a tank of terror. The haunted ship has taken place in Duluth for the last 30 years, drawing in thousands annually. Right now, crews are hard at work, building new props for...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Public Schools Enters Into New Agreement To Sell Central High School

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools will sell Central High School to a company called Chester Creek View, LLC for $8 million, the district announced on Monday. The school board voted on the deal on Monday night, and the decision was unanimous. “The board unanimously approved moving forward with...
DULUTH, MN

