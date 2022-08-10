Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
‘Ulysses’ Dream’ Is a New Group Exhibition Inspired by 'The Iliad'
Featuring the work of Cindy Sherman, Olafur Eliasson, Jean-Michel Basquait and many more. Ulysses’ Dream is a new group exhibition that transforms Fondation Carmignac into a labyrinth of art. Inspired by Homer’s ancient Greek poem The Iliad, the show presents a disorienting maze of corridors where visitors are faced with a decision: “take this path or turn their back on it, see one work and not another.”
hypebeast.com
Paul Verdell Releases First Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
Paul Verdell has worked with Louis Buhl & Co. to release his first ever print edition, titled In a Field. Emblematic of his work is the use of oil paints and pastel sticks, to which the Detroit-based artist uses to create vivid compositions of his friends, colleagues and family members — adding a feeling of ephemerality and fleeting exchange, by allowing the viewer space to explore and question relationships between audience, artist, and subject.
hypebeast.com
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
hypebeast.com
Eytys' SS22 Quest Sandal Takes Hiking Really Seriously
Eytys is no stranger to experimentation, often delving into the intriguing world of shapes and avant-garde forms to create footwear that spans genres — such as its new Quest sandal. Seen in the Stockholm-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, the Quest now appears in either “Black,” “Seashell” or “Sierra” colorways,...
hypebeast.com
Martine Syms Presents the First Season of ‘She Mad’ at MCA Chicago
Humor, grit and contemplation is a hallmark of Martine Syms‘ practice. Born and based in Los Angeles, Syms is interested in how social, cultural, economic and psychological forces begin to shape one’s perception of self and the outside world. Although she works across a range of mediums, video is the bedrock of her practice and the focus of her ongoing She Mad series.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
hypebeast.com
Issey Miyake Has Died Aged 84
The Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84. Miyake was born in Hiroshima Prefecture and went on to study graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, before moving to Paris in 1965 to study at the tailoring and dressmaking school École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov Studio Assists With Creating the ASICS UN1-S Jogger X81
While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for a New Song
On the heels of her newly released seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is set to deliver more music as she has now joined The Isley Brothers for a new song. With the collaboration, the two musical entities are reworking The Isley Brothers’ 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Earlier today, Ronald Isley shared a short and sweet preview of the forthcoming track on Instagram. In the preview, listeners can hear the Houston-born songstress opening the song’s first verse with the words: “oh, I believe you are a rainbow.”
hypebeast.com
Nelson de Araújo Design Delivers Contemporary Chair Collection
An innovator in the luxury collectible furniture domain, Portugal-based creative studio Nelson de Araújo Design has pulled back the curtain on an all-new selection of high-end house fixtures. The collection, operating under the moniker Living Art for the Home, welcomes three chair iterations inspired by natural influences. First up,...
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Joins BE@RBRICK for the First Time
Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist., continues its hot streak of collaborations by teaming up with Medicom Toy’s iconic BE@RBRICK line. This partnership with BE@RBRICK follows works with British photographer Jonathan Worth and American headwear brand New Era. Drawing inspiration from TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show titled “PAUSE=PLAY,” 100%, 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK figures are to be released.
hypebeast.com
Studio Nicholson FW22 Showcases Romantically Minimal Designs
What shines about the British label Studio Nicholson is its no-frills approach to refined clothing. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the brand extends its romantically minimal design signature through timeless pieces and attractive styling. Led by founder and creative director Nick Wakeman, each collection offers a harmonious exhibition of Wakeman’s...
yankodesign.com
The levitating Evaro Lightbulb Teardrop lamp will instantly capture attention in any interior space
A simple design for a unique approach to lighting, the Evaro Teardrop is a warm and soft table lamp that is powered in an innovative fashion. Devoid of cluttering wires and unpleasant shades, the Evaro resides in a warm wooden frame and offers an eye-pleasing minimalist lighting fixture with a surprising way to illuminate.
hypebeast.com
Loyle Carner Drops Madlib-Produced Track "Georgetown"
Hot on the heels of last month’s delivery, “Hate,” Loyle Carner has returned with a second summer track, dubbed “Georgetown.” The bouncy single, which samples Afro-Guyanese playwright John Agard’s Half-caste poem in its opening and closing bars, sees the South London rapper reunite with multi-hyphenate producer Madlib for the first time since 2020’s “Yesterday.”
hypebeast.com
Dior Has Just Renewed Its Contract With Johnny Depp As the Face of Sauvage
Now that the defamation lawsuit has concluded for Johnny Depp, Dior has reportedly signed the actor back for a multiyear contract. While Dior never dropped Depp, it did limit its presence and connection with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during the height of the abuse allegations. This new contract renewal makes it loud a clear that Depp is proudly the face of the Sauvage fragrance, posting “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage” on a partnership post with the actor. Said to be a seven-figure contract, the first of the new series of campaigns will see Depp and his work in music.
hypebeast.com
Johnny Depp Appears as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne du Barry'
Returning to his first film role in three years since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp joins the cast of Jeanne du Barry, assuming the role of King Louis XV, a controversial figure who ruled over France between 1715 to 1774. The movie began shooting last month in Paris and the Île-de-France region, and production company Why Not Productions has revealed an image of Depp in full costume as an early teaser for fans.
hypebeast.com
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
hypebeast.com
Cordae Turns Inward on Two New Tracks “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
On the heels of last month’s single release, “Multi-Platinum,” Cordae has shared two more new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” are stylistically different tracks, but both hear the rapper reflect on his relationship to success and those around him. On the fast-paced...
hypebeast.com
King Von’s Estate Releases “Get It Done” Music Video
Today, King Von’s estate has released the “Get It Done” music video from the rapper’s posthumous album, What It Means To Be King. In addition to providing fans with a visual of the highlight track featuring OMB Peezy, the music video release celebrates King Von’s 28th birthday. The visual shows the two rappers linking up while being watched by their enemies before taking off in a silver Maserati with stacks of money. Directed by 20kvisuals, the music video also showcases King Von and OMB Peezy rapping in a secluded location.
