Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jill Scott Shows Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" With Praise & Commends Kendrick Lamar In The Process
In the days since the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance, the sensational dance record has been at the forefront of popular culture, whether it be due to Kelis' distaste for the way in which the "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy" or due to the controversy over her lyrics in "Heated."
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
Kodak Black opens up about relationship with Kendrick Lamar
Kodak Black has opened up about his relationship with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar amid his appearances on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In an interview with Spotify’s RapCaviar, the rapper revealed that the bond between the pair runs far deeper than their penchant for hip-hop, saying, “Me and Kendrick, we got a lot of little things in common that people probably don’t wanna understand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert
UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for a New Song
On the heels of her newly released seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is set to deliver more music as she has now joined The Isley Brothers for a new song. With the collaboration, the two musical entities are reworking The Isley Brothers’ 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Earlier today, Ronald Isley shared a short and sweet preview of the forthcoming track on Instagram. In the preview, listeners can hear the Houston-born songstress opening the song’s first verse with the words: “oh, I believe you are a rainbow.”
hypebeast.com
Cordae Turns Inward on Two New Tracks “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
On the heels of last month’s single release, “Multi-Platinum,” Cordae has shared two more new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” are stylistically different tracks, but both hear the rapper reflect on his relationship to success and those around him. On the fast-paced...
Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z For Clearing “Izzo” Sample For Free.99
Kendrick Lamar personally thanked Jay-Z for allowing him to sample one of his lyrics for his new album for free while the icon was in the audience. The rapper was performing an impromptu set at a private party held in Brooklyn on Saturday night after the latest stop on his ""Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" tour.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Albums From Eminem, NBA YoungBoy, Bobby Shmurda, Doechii + More
HipHopDX – While Beyoncé stole the show with her genre-bending Renaissance album last week, this week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is fairly even-keeled and balanced between releases from superstars and trending artists alike. Along with the arrival of Eminem’s star-studded Curtain Call...
hypebeast.com
Loyle Carner Drops Madlib-Produced Track "Georgetown"
Hot on the heels of last month’s delivery, “Hate,” Loyle Carner has returned with a second summer track, dubbed “Georgetown.” The bouncy single, which samples Afro-Guyanese playwright John Agard’s Half-caste poem in its opening and closing bars, sees the South London rapper reunite with multi-hyphenate producer Madlib for the first time since 2020’s “Yesterday.”
Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Punch Talks Backlash Over SZA's Album: "We Know Exactly When It's Coming Out"
Fans can be unrelenting when it comes to receiving new music, and SZA's devoted admirers have not been shy. The songbird's debut album Ctrl took over R&B and remains a fan favorite, so, it is unsurprising that her fans have been impatiently waiting for her sophomore follow-up. Over the years, there have been teasers to suggest that the album would arrive, but with each hopeful update has come a delay, and SZA has made it clear that it isn't her fault.
Comments / 0