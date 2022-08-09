ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford softball edges North Gwinnett on Emma Castorri's late home run

BUFORD — Emma Castorri’s two-out solo home run in the sixth inning was the difference Wednesday in the Buford softball team’s season-opening, 2-1 win over defending Class AAAAAAA state champion North Gwinnett in the Rumble at the Ridge Tournament. Adriana Martinez drove in Madison Pickens on a...
BUFORD, GA
Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going

DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season. Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals ...
GRAYSON, GA
Norcross, GA
Football
Norcross, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Norcross, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Georgia football has its next 1,000-yard receiver on the roster now

Georgia football almost saw Brock Bowers collect 1,000 yards receiving last year, but in 2022, it will be a receiver that finally makes it happen. Adonai Mitchell will be the next Georgia player that records over 1,000 yards in a single season, and while some may think it’s too soon to say that or it could jinx him — that needs to stop now. The superstitions are understandable, but this kid is far too talented not to predict this.
ATHENS, GA
Mill Creek's Bray Maglovsky commits to Queens University

Mill Creek senior Bray Maglovsky committed Wednesday to the Queens University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Maglovsky, a midfielder and attack, earned second-team all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Lacrosse League last season.
HOSCHTON, GA
Playoff berths at stake as Liberty visit Dream

The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty are among four teams battling for the last two playoff spots as they meet twice this weekend to end the regular season. Atlanta will host the first game Friday night before heading to New York for the rematch on Sunday afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
Two dead in suspected Cobb County murder-suicide

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. "Preliminary information also indicates this incident may be...
Fight led to Buford woman’s death, Gwinnett police say

A Buford resident has died from injuries Gwinnett police say she sustained in a fight with two other females. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries she said she received during a fight she had been involved in earlier in the day with two other females. A few hours later, the victim died from her injuries.

