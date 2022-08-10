HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular is one of the first in the state to use the HeartSee cardiac imaging software. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. The most common type is coronary artery disease, where plaque buildup narrows the coronary artery limiting the blood flow to the heart.

