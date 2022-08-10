Read full article on original website
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want to spend the city’s federal funding. Mayor Toby Barker said the survey has over 120 responses so far. He added that the infrastructure category is in the lead, with about 70% of responses.
Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
Inflation Impact: Brides on a budget
Hattiesburg medical providers assist with the ‘Gift of Sound’
Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
Petal non-profit giving city’s youngest a boost
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Petal Excel By 5 Coalition” is raising money for a community development project that will benefit the youngest members of “The Friendly City.”. More than $62,000 has been raised for grant applications toward a proposed infant/toddler playground at Hinton Park. “The playground,...
Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy
Hattiesburg Public Library offers thousands of options for National Book Lovers Day
Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
Natural gas line break reported in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A natural gas line break was reported in Covington County on Wednesday afternoon. The Covington County Emergency Management Agency requested residents within a half-mile radius of Smyrna Road near Thad Ingram Drive to go/remain inside. Residents were also told to close their windows, turn off their air conditioner, and bring their pets indoors.
Road closed in Laurel to work on water line
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line. A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.
SCRMC free cholesterol screening set for Aug. 24
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Who needs to get their cholesterol checked?. As it turns out, pretty much everybody. South Central Regional Medical Center is offering free cholesterol screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at South Central Place in Laurel. To schedule an appointment for the...
WCU offers online, tuition-free class to K-12 teachers renewing license
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University will offer K-12 teachers an online, tuition-free class in September that can be used to assist in the renewal of the Mississippi Educator License. This is WCU School of Education’s latest move in a series of steps designed to tackle Mississippi’s teacher shortage...
Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular is one of the first in the state to use the HeartSee cardiac imaging software. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. The most common type is coronary artery disease, where plaque buildup narrows the coronary artery limiting the blood flow to the heart.
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Disney princesses take to Saenger Theater stage this fall
Cardiovascular
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
