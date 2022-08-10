ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Prep Roundup: Ava Mathur leads Wooster tennis to opening win over Ashland

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THjNK_0hBH215l00

Tuesday, Aug. 9

GIRLS TENNIS

Wooster 3, Ashland 2

Wooster continued its OCC dominance to open the season, led by its three standout singles players.

Ava Mathur's 6-1, 6-0 win over state qualifier Audra McBride at first singles was the highlight, followed by straight-sets wins by Minnie Pozefsky and Alexia Kakanuru.

"I am really excited to get the win tonight and get some new girls on the team some experience," Wooster coach Justin Crooks said.

Cloverleaf 3, Chippewa 2

Izzy Lattea picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win at second singles and the doubles team of Sophia Koontz and Vivian Burns won at second doubles to lead Chippewa, but ultimately Cloverleaf was a little too much to open the season.

BOYS GOLF

Warrior Classic

Hiland and Dalton both competed at the Warrior Classic at Northstar Golf Club, with Hiland placing second among Division III teams and Dalton placing sixth.

Nathan Kline led Hiland with a 78, followed closely by teammate Lucas Yoder with an 80. The Hawks finished 19 strokes behind second-place Newark Catholic.

Jaden Schlabach led Dalton, shooting a 75.

Western Reserve Group Invitational

Smithville led the local pack at the Western Reserve Group Invite, placing second behind a strong performance from Hunter Pertee.

Pertee shot a 39, good for the second-best individual score all day, to lead the Smithies, and Jaydon Marty added a 43. Smithville finished with 174 as a team, 10 strokes off the pace set by first-place Massillon.

Northwestern (fourth, 189), Hillsdale (fifth, 195), Chippewa (sixth, 198) and Norwayne (202) also played in the event. Northwestern's Kylee Purdy, Hillsdale's Byron Bickel and Chippewa's Burk Hughes each carded 44s.

