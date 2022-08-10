ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman says she was attacked, her dog fatally wounded in Prospect Park

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

Woman wants justice after she says man attacked her and fatally injured her dog in Prospect Park 02:10

NEW YORK -- A woman says she and her dog were attacked in a park in Brooklyn and days later, the dog died.

She shared with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis how this changed her perspective on city safety.

"My world is shattered. My dog was my world," the woman named Jessica said on Tuesday.

The devastated dog mom didn't want to face cameras as she described her unexpected last days with her beloved 2 1/2-year-old adopted pup, "Moose."

"It's one thing when your dog dies when they're old and you can make peace with that, but he was not. We had so much more time," Jessica said.

She said the pair were on their usual Wednesday morning stroll through Prospect Park , near the Picnic House, when they came across a gentleman she sees often in the park but has never spoken to.

He was rifling through garbage. Jessica and Moose were across the way waiting to cross the bike path.

"He began to spray us with what I later learned was urine. He chased us with what is a very long pole/stick that is wooden that he carries recycling on and just was swinging it wildly at us," Jessica said. "He was muttering about immigrants taking over the park."

As she tried to escape up the stairs, she says he hit her in the back and Moose across the face.

"He also apparently hit him on the side, that later penetrated one of his intestines and he went septic," Jessica said.

Moose didn't make it through his second emergency surgery Sunday, leaving Jessica heartbroken and, for the first time as a city resident, concerned about safety.

"I've never felt unsafe, until now," Jessica said. "There should be a cop car in the parking lot 24 hours until they get him. I just want ... I want justice for my dog and I want people to be safe."

There have not yet been any arrests in this case, but the NYPD said the Animal Cruelty Squad is investigating.

The Parks Department said its officers patrol the park daily and work closely with the NYPD.

In part, the Parks Department said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the victim of this deeply upsetting incident. We are cooperating with NYPD on this investigation. We are committed to ensuring that our parks are safe for all New Yorkers."

DeAngelis was told a homeless encampment was cleared out Tuesday with a task force cleanup, but it's not clear if it has anything to do with the suspect in this case.

CBS New York

NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for at least 10 suspects who they say got away with almost $1 million worth of jewelry Thursday in the Bronx.It was the neighborhood's second brazen jewelry store robbery in less than a week and now business owners are speaking out, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. The two major jewelry store robberies happened within blocks of each other on East Fordham Road. "We are so scared. It's happened twice," a store owner said. Police said 10 suspects, including one displaying a gun, entered Revel Jewelers at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They allegedly sprayed six workers with bear repellant before...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man allegedly attacks 3 girls in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man who allegedly attacked three girls in Manhattan in unprovoked attacks. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Greenwich Village. Police say the man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face in a surprise attack in the area of Washington St. and West 11th St. EMS treated the girl on the scene for minor injuries.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
BROOKLYN, NY
