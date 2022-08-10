ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Terrifying abduction attempt at a primary school as a masked man walks onto the grounds and tries to snatch a Year Four girl from the hallway

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A little girl has broken free from a masked man who walked into a primary school and tried to abduct her.

South Australian Police said the unknown man walked into Glenelg Primary School in Adelaide about 10am on Tuesday.

Witnesses said the child snatcher walked up the stairs and grabbed the Year Four student from a hallway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qbx9v_0hBH1n9300
The Year Four student was grabbed from a hallway at Glenelg Primary School in Adelaide 

She was dragged downstairs, kicking and screaming - before thankfully managing to escape.

Police raced to the school but couldn't be found.

According to a statement, a man is described as being 180cm tall, bald and wearing a long, light blue shirt, black pants, a black face mask and carrying a beanie.

