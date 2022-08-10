ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits. Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
FLINT, MI
michiganradio.org

Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement

More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’

Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man accused of threatening GM plant bound over for trial

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County District Court Judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors had put forth enough evidence to suggest there was probable cause in charging a Burton man accused of threatening the General Motors truck and bus plant in Flint last month. Paris DeSean Alexander appeared before District...
FLINT, MI
cityofflint.com

City of Flint Police Department seizes three kilograms of Fentanyl

FLINT, Mich. – August 10, 2022. The City of Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1, 2022. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation and charges are pending.“This is a very dangerous narcotic,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We don’t want to minimize what this great achievement by our Special Investigative Unit, under the watchful eye of Chief Terence Green, has accomplished by taking these narcotics off the streets of the City of Flint.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students

FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure

FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
FLINT, MI

