nbc25news.com
Judge declares mistrial in Flint water bellwether trial regarding engineering firms
A judge has declared a mistrial in the Flint water bellwether trial due to a hung jury. Lawyers representing four children were suing Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN. They were accused of not doing enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive...
WNEM
Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits. Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
michiganradio.org
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement
More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
abc12.com
Saginaw hoping $3 million in federal funds will spur development along riverfront
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw has been in the process of redeveloping its riverfront for several years and today, those efforts got a financial boost. $3,000,000 is earmarked to help the city remove some old infrastructure. The old infrastructure has been delaying any new development. That's what city and business leaders...
Evans: Black voters must learn from 13th District Congressional race | Opinion
Unfortunately, state Sen. Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent Michigan's13th Congressional District. What is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black...
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
Detroit company in line to get $17.8M service line contract in Flint
FLINT, MI -- With just a few months until the deadline for completing some water service line work, Flint officials are turning to a Detroit company to take on the final phase of that job at a cost of $17.8 million. The City Council is expected to consider a resolution...
BIGGBY COFFEE co-owner Michael McFall provides advice for small business owners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Grabbing a cup of BIGGBY COFFEE is probably part of a lot of people’s daily routine in Genesee County. BIGGBY COFFEE is the U.S.’ third largest coffee franchise which started in Lansing, but has spread across all of the U.S., including in the Genesee County area.
WNEM
Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Director of the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale is visiting the Saginaw unemployment office as she hopes to fix issues the agency has faced since the beginning of the pandemic. “We know that everyone is eager to see change and reform. You...
nbc25news.com
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Man accused of threatening GM plant bound over for trial
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County District Court Judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors had put forth enough evidence to suggest there was probable cause in charging a Burton man accused of threatening the General Motors truck and bus plant in Flint last month. Paris DeSean Alexander appeared before District...
cityofflint.com
City of Flint Police Department seizes three kilograms of Fentanyl
FLINT, Mich. – August 10, 2022. The City of Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1, 2022. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation and charges are pending.“This is a very dangerous narcotic,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We don’t want to minimize what this great achievement by our Special Investigative Unit, under the watchful eye of Chief Terence Green, has accomplished by taking these narcotics off the streets of the City of Flint.
nbc25news.com
New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students
FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
nbc25news.com
General Motors Orion Assembly Plant closes for homicide investigation
Mid-Michigan Now is following breaking news out Orion Township. General Motors Orion Assembly Plant is closed Thursday August, 11 due to a homicide investigation. Police arrived to the plant shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a victim unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's...
Flint police announce large Fentanyl seizure
FLINT, MI – A July investigation by the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit led to the seizure of one kilogram of Fentanyl and three arrests, authorities with the department said during a Tuesday, Aug. 9, news conference. In the announcement, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley commended the department’s...
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
