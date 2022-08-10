Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally.

"As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa.

Of course, anyone who has actually watched Tagovailoa throw knows that the statement was utterly ridiculous. Hill was just trying to gas up his new quarterback, which is all fine and dandy. His statement in no way had any semblance of truth, though.

Still, who could blame Mahomes for having those words ringing through his ears as he practiced a few trick shots at Chiefs camp?

Mahomes, aiming for the crossbar of the field goal, threw two passes (that we saw). One was behind the back, and the other was with his off-hand.

Both were on the money:

Of course, there are actual football results to consider in this argument.

Mahomes is a four-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and the 2018 NFL MVP.

Tagovailoa was drafted by Dolphins the with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, yet his front office and ownership seemingly spent much of last season trying to trade him in return for Deshaun Watson — who wasn't even playing.

Mahomes likely has more Super Bowl appearances and MVPs in his future.

Tua, on the other hand?

He may be a backup as soon as next season if he can't get Miami's new and improved offense clicking early and often.