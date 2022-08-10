ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

2022 Locust Grove Wildcats Football Preview

STOCKBRIDGE — It’s been rough the last three seasons for the Locust Grove football program after posting a 4-26 record since 2019, including going winless a year ago. So it comes as little surprise that the main message first-year head coach Garry Fisher is putting forth to anyone who will listen is a simple one of making a fresh start.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Bulldogs' Schedule

Defending national champion Georgia prepares defense of its title, kicking off the 2022 season with a bang. An outstanding Week 1 matchup sets the scene for a series of high-profile matchups, including two in non-conference play against teams that reached their conference title games a season ago. In SEC play,...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#The Henry County School
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan […] The post Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Hampton, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation

JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
JONESBORO, GA
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WAFB

Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges in RICO case

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and four other defendants are facing new charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. An indictment was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court alleging Young Thug was found in possession of...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy