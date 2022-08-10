Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
2022 Locust Grove Wildcats Football Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — It’s been rough the last three seasons for the Locust Grove football program after posting a 4-26 record since 2019, including going winless a year ago. So it comes as little surprise that the main message first-year head coach Garry Fisher is putting forth to anyone who will listen is a simple one of making a fresh start.
Brock Bowers still separating himself for Georgia football: ‘He kind of flipped the switch’
When you see Brock Bowers at practice, he doesn’t immediately stand out. That’s in part because of who else is in his position group. Darnell Washington is perhaps the biggest player on the team. Arik Gilbert isn’t much smaller and is a bit faster than the monument that is Washington.
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
AthlonSports.com
Georgia Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Bulldogs' Schedule
Defending national champion Georgia prepares defense of its title, kicking off the 2022 season with a bang. An outstanding Week 1 matchup sets the scene for a series of high-profile matchups, including two in non-conference play against teams that reached their conference title games a season ago. In SEC play,...
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan […] The post Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Henry County Daily Herald
Construction of new $34.8M elementary school to begin in fall
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has awarded the contract to build the new Birch Creek Elementary School. MEJA Construction was the lowest of four total bidders at $34.8 million, according to Josh Malcom, chief operations officer.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
Mama’s Banh Mi Opens In Doraville, Locations in Duluth, Snellville, Kennesaw Coming Soon
Vietnamese eatery's dishes taste like what mom used to make.
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation
JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
CBS 46
Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges in RICO case
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and four other defendants are facing new charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. An indictment was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court alleging Young Thug was found in possession of...
