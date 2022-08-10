Read full article on original website
ashlandbeacon.com
Dreamland Pool Annual Dog Swim
Come one dog, come all Dogs! Dreamland pool is prepared to close the pool for the season. This means the annual dog swim is coming soon. August 14 at 1 p.m. the fun begins. It's $5 per dog and all proceeds will go towards the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
Ironton Tribune
Lending a helping hand
Community comes out to donate to UPS drive for those hit by flooding. “We’ve already had two tractor trailers that were completely full,” Greg Mason, with UPS of Ashland, said on Saturday. Mason and employees of the Ashland shipper were at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices,...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Giving to those in need
The news of the devastation of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky has been overwhelming — hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed, countless families forced to relocate and losing much of what they have and dozens reported dead. But amid that darkness, citizens of the Tri-State demonstrated their generosity and...
Ironton Tribune
American Queen to stop in Huntington today
The world’s largest steamboat will be making a return visit to the Tri-State today. The American Queen will be docked at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington in the afternoon, as part of one of its excursions on the Ohio River. Spanning 418 feet in length, built in 1995, the...
WSAZ
Food Fair launches ‘Clip and Save’ program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Inflation and rising costs can cause major stress at the grocery store, but Food Fair is here to help. Tim Forth, President of Food Fair, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new ‘Clip and Save’ program. This segment is sponsored...
cartercountytimes.com
AS WE SEE IT: Heritage matters
One of the calls we frequently get here at the newspaper are related to archival copies of the previous papers to serve the communities we cover. While many of the bound volumes of the Grayson Journal, the Sandy Valley Enquirer, The Olive Hill Times, and other predecessor newspapers were salvaged and donated to the Highlands Museum in Ashland when CNHI closed the Journal-Times office in early 2020, a lot of those older volumes are simply lost to history.
ashlandbeacon.com
It’s Boyd County Fair Time!
Fireflies dot the fields at dark, the air is heavy and humid, and there is the sound of frogs and crickets in the distance….it can only mean one thing…it’s fair time!. The Boyd County Fair is just around the corner. This will be the 32nd year for the fair and the old saying “you’ve come a long way baby” perfectly describes the fair. Back in 1991, the fair began as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School in the empty field below the new high school. It was the dream child of then Boyd County Judge Executive, Bill Scott. Those first years weren’t easy, but the newly formed fair board led by Yvonne Green would not be deterred. The permanent fairgrounds now have multiple barns, a livestock show ring, horse arena and two permanent buildings.
ashlandbeacon.com
Local Farmers Offer Freshest Taste of Summer
As a lifelong farmer and someone who loves selling at the local farmers markets, I’m always amazed at the number of people who show up to purchase what they know to be the best and freshest food available. The market is the culmination of lots of labor for farmers where they turn their hard work into seasonal earnings. Believe it or not, if you take the time to ask a farmer what their favorite part of the market is they won’t likely mention the money but instead it’s the friend-ships made and the opportunity to provide for others that keeps them coming back.
WSAZ
Scioto County fair among oldest in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA’S NEWEST BUSINESS 123 CAFE HAS GRAND OPENING
123 CAFE HAS GRAND OPENING TODAY (August 9, 2022)…. On Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 11AM The 123 Cafe had their Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting ceremony. Among the five owners of Louisa 123 CAFE are Andy Lin and Paul D Pelphrey. Locals have been awaiting the opening for months...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Fair’s Historic and Iconic Grandstand
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair rolls around each August. Let’s take a brief look at the iconic Grandstand at the fair as it is one of a kind. The first fair was a one day event held on Wednesday, October 22, 1851 in Middleport. After that it was was held at several locations such as, Middleport, Chester, Racine, until 1868 when Jane and Leonard Carleton sold 10 1/2 acres at Rocksprings to the Meigs County Agricultural Society. The acreage purchased was what is now the racetrack. At a later date the Society purchased the Apple orchard on the hilltop of the grounds. This makes Meigs Fairgrounds very unique as a split-level grounds. Many of the Apple trees remain until the late 40’s.
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
WSAZ
Heavy rain causes issues in parts of the region
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of our region are dealing with high water Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms. Among problem areas were stretches of 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington -- mainly around 24th Street and eastward where water covered the roadways in places. One of our photojournalists saw a truck pulling a car out of high water near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 25th Street.
Huntington residents homeless after fire
Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.
Kait 8
Elderly woman dies; body found outside 8 days later
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy when an elderly woman’s badly decomposed body was discovered after lying outside for several days. Roy and Pat Patrick have lived in their Kentucky neighborhood for more than 40 years. They had grown to look...
Ironton Tribune
Improving school safety
State releases money to improve safety of local schools. In an effort to help make Ohio’s schools safer, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that more than 1,000 kindergarten, middle schools, high schools and vocational schools will be receiving funds to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.
Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
