ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

Grover a special Farmers Market volunteer

If you pay any attention whatsoever to the Washington Court House news, you probably have at least a passing acquaintance of Debra Grover, for she is intensely active in this community and volunteers and gives back in many, many local venues. We are thrilled to share a little bit more about this long time, and very special Fayette County Farmers Market volunteer.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Rebuilt McDonald’s is open

The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
HILLSBORO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, OH
Business
County
Fayette County, OH
Fayette County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Urbana Citizen

In the pink for a pig

Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Ready to shake, shiver and shovel?

If the weather predictions for 2023 in the Farmers’ Almanac prove to be accurate, Highland County and the rest of Ohio are facing the promise of a harrowing and blustery winter. According to the almanac, winter is coming earlier than last year and will bring a lot of snow,...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Ford
Record-Herald

Bloomingburg Community Day is Saturday

This Saturday, Aug. 13, the ninth-annual Bloomingburg Community Day will take place. The highly-anticipated event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. The Record-Herald had the opportunity to speak with Lorie Johnson, Bloomingburg fiscal officer, about the activities that can be...
BLOOMINGBURG, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Everything Kaye!

Pet Face Match available in Greene County, Ohio.

Did you know that Greene County Ohio's Animal Control has Face Match?. Adoptable Face Match, is the ability to match the face of a childhood pet or a pet that you lost years ago. To see profiles of available pets log on to Petango.com. Greene County, Animal Control is open to the public, available pets are seen by appointment only. Call-937-562-7400 to schedule visit.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Fresh Food#Nutrition#Raisin#Vouchers#Food Drink#Tsc#Adena Fresh Food Rx#Farm Bureau#Shelbee#Dry Mix Company#Premium Ground Beef
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Semi-Flipped on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A semi has rolled onto its side in front of the Loves gas station on US-23 and Pittsburg road in Pickaway county around 2 pm today. According to early reports, the driver of the truck is out and no one is hurt. The truck is filled with thousands of pounds of packaged Eucalyptus. Pickaway Township fire is on the scene now expect delays for several hours.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy