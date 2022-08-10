ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Charges filed in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County

Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wklw.com

High Speed Chase Leads to Large Meth Seizure and 4 Arrests in Lawrence Co

According to a news release from the Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, August 9, Sheriff Chuck Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer observed a vehicle passing in a no passing zone on Ky 32 west of Louisa at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle began to accelerate in an attempt to elude the Officers. The vehicle turned onto a gravel road and one of the passengers, identified as 48 year-old Larry Joel “Beard’ Maynard of Louisa jumped out of the vehicle and threw a bag into the weeds as the driver continued. After a short foot pursuit, Sheriff Jackson and another Deputy (Wells) apprehended Maynard. It was reported that Maynard had a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine in his sock and the bag he tossed contained a similar substance. In all 129 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated. Maynard was charged with Fleeing or evading on foot, trafficking in a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironton, OH
Ironton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, OH
WSAZ

Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

SHERIFF RECOVERS STOLEN GOODS FROM STRING OF BREAK-INS AT BLAINE

Search warrant leads to the recovery of stolen goods from a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Blaine. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Blaine after obtaining information on the whereabouts of stolen goods linked to two break-ins from June of this year.
BLAINE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Cabell County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Ironton Police#Ipd
WSAZ

Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after gun scare at a local Ross Co. business

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was arrested after deputies say he showed up at his place of employment with a gun. Multiple deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Springfield Street in Frankfort after employees said a man who hadn’t been to work in several days showed up with a gun.
FRANKFORT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested […]
AKRON, OH
Metro News

Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jury selection begins in Rhoden murders case

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Jury selection has begun in the case of George Wagner IV. Wagner is accused of being involved in the 2016 Pike County massacre. It has been 6 years since the killing of Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; her ex-husband, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; their daughter, Hanna Rhoden, 19, the mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Frankie’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44, a brother to Chris Sr; and Gary Rhoden, 38, a cousin to Kenneth and Chris Sr.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

Elderly woman dies; body found outside 8 days later

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy when an elderly woman’s badly decomposed body was discovered after lying outside for several days. Roy and Pat Patrick have lived in their Kentucky neighborhood for more than 40 years. They had grown to look...
BOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy