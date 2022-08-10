Read full article on original website
Metro News
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
sciotopost.com
Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County
Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
wklw.com
High Speed Chase Leads to Large Meth Seizure and 4 Arrests in Lawrence Co
According to a news release from the Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, August 9, Sheriff Chuck Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer observed a vehicle passing in a no passing zone on Ky 32 west of Louisa at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle began to accelerate in an attempt to elude the Officers. The vehicle turned onto a gravel road and one of the passengers, identified as 48 year-old Larry Joel “Beard’ Maynard of Louisa jumped out of the vehicle and threw a bag into the weeds as the driver continued. After a short foot pursuit, Sheriff Jackson and another Deputy (Wells) apprehended Maynard. It was reported that Maynard had a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine in his sock and the bag he tossed contained a similar substance. In all 129 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated. Maynard was charged with Fleeing or evading on foot, trafficking in a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun and Drug Crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced today to seven years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
WSAZ
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
thelevisalazer.com
SHERIFF RECOVERS STOLEN GOODS FROM STRING OF BREAK-INS AT BLAINE
Search warrant leads to the recovery of stolen goods from a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Blaine. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Blaine after obtaining information on the whereabouts of stolen goods linked to two break-ins from June of this year.
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
Missing Cabell County woman found safe
UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after gun scare at a local Ross Co. business
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was arrested after deputies say he showed up at his place of employment with a gun. Multiple deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Springfield Street in Frankfort after employees said a man who hadn’t been to work in several days showed up with a gun.
South Charleston man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man was charged with assault after he stabbed his brother with a shovel on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that […]
Man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders has taken a plea deal in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old, according to Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Dekotis Thomas, 20, pled guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Capital High School Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18 on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested […]
Metro News
Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
UPDATE: Vista View Apartments shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: (Aug. 10, 2022) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Vista View Apartments has been arrested on separate charges. According to the Charleston Police Department, Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin was taken into custody by the South Charleston Police Department on charges of Obstructing and Fugitive from Justice. […]
High-speed chase leads to Lawrence County, Kentucky drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Four people have been arrested after a high-speed chase led to a drug bust. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer saw a vehicle passing at a high rate of […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jury selection begins in Rhoden murders case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Jury selection has begun in the case of George Wagner IV. Wagner is accused of being involved in the 2016 Pike County massacre. It has been 6 years since the killing of Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; her ex-husband, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; their daughter, Hanna Rhoden, 19, the mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Frankie’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44, a brother to Chris Sr; and Gary Rhoden, 38, a cousin to Kenneth and Chris Sr.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
Kait 8
Elderly woman dies; body found outside 8 days later
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy when an elderly woman’s badly decomposed body was discovered after lying outside for several days. Roy and Pat Patrick have lived in their Kentucky neighborhood for more than 40 years. They had grown to look...
