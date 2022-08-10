According to a news release from the Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, August 9, Sheriff Chuck Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer observed a vehicle passing in a no passing zone on Ky 32 west of Louisa at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle began to accelerate in an attempt to elude the Officers. The vehicle turned onto a gravel road and one of the passengers, identified as 48 year-old Larry Joel “Beard’ Maynard of Louisa jumped out of the vehicle and threw a bag into the weeds as the driver continued. After a short foot pursuit, Sheriff Jackson and another Deputy (Wells) apprehended Maynard. It was reported that Maynard had a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine in his sock and the bag he tossed contained a similar substance. In all 129 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated. Maynard was charged with Fleeing or evading on foot, trafficking in a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO