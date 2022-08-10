Read full article on original website
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City
GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Giving to those in need
The news of the devastation of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky has been overwhelming — hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed, countless families forced to relocate and losing much of what they have and dozens reported dead. But amid that darkness, citizens of the Tri-State demonstrated their generosity and...
Ironton Tribune
American Queen to stop in Huntington today
The world’s largest steamboat will be making a return visit to the Tri-State today. The American Queen will be docked at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington in the afternoon, as part of one of its excursions on the Ohio River. Spanning 418 feet in length, built in 1995, the...
WSAZ
Scioto County fair among oldest in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
cartercountytimes.com
AS WE SEE IT: Heritage matters
One of the calls we frequently get here at the newspaper are related to archival copies of the previous papers to serve the communities we cover. While many of the bound volumes of the Grayson Journal, the Sandy Valley Enquirer, The Olive Hill Times, and other predecessor newspapers were salvaged and donated to the Highlands Museum in Ashland when CNHI closed the Journal-Times office in early 2020, a lot of those older volumes are simply lost to history.
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
Ironton Tribune
Lending a helping hand
Community comes out to donate to UPS drive for those hit by flooding. “We’ve already had two tractor trailers that were completely full,” Greg Mason, with UPS of Ashland, said on Saturday. Mason and employees of the Ashland shipper were at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices,...
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
Beer coming to all Marshall games
Athletic Director Christian Spears said Tuesday that Marshall’s athletic department is moving forward with plans to sell beer at the Cam Henderson Center, Dot Hicks Field and the planned baseball stadium.
WVDOH accepts bids for massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard all the way from Washington Avenue to Third Avenue in Huntington is among 20 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing...
ashlandbeacon.com
Local Farmers Offer Freshest Taste of Summer
As a lifelong farmer and someone who loves selling at the local farmers markets, I’m always amazed at the number of people who show up to purchase what they know to be the best and freshest food available. The market is the culmination of lots of labor for farmers where they turn their hard work into seasonal earnings. Believe it or not, if you take the time to ask a farmer what their favorite part of the market is they won’t likely mention the money but instead it’s the friend-ships made and the opportunity to provide for others that keeps them coming back.
Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner. Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days. On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Fair’s Historic and Iconic Grandstand
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair rolls around each August. Let’s take a brief look at the iconic Grandstand at the fair as it is one of a kind. The first fair was a one day event held on Wednesday, October 22, 1851 in Middleport. After that it was was held at several locations such as, Middleport, Chester, Racine, until 1868 when Jane and Leonard Carleton sold 10 1/2 acres at Rocksprings to the Meigs County Agricultural Society. The acreage purchased was what is now the racetrack. At a later date the Society purchased the Apple orchard on the hilltop of the grounds. This makes Meigs Fairgrounds very unique as a split-level grounds. Many of the Apple trees remain until the late 40’s.
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
ashlandbeacon.com
It’s Boyd County Fair Time!
Fireflies dot the fields at dark, the air is heavy and humid, and there is the sound of frogs and crickets in the distance….it can only mean one thing…it’s fair time!. The Boyd County Fair is just around the corner. This will be the 32nd year for the fair and the old saying “you’ve come a long way baby” perfectly describes the fair. Back in 1991, the fair began as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School in the empty field below the new high school. It was the dream child of then Boyd County Judge Executive, Bill Scott. Those first years weren’t easy, but the newly formed fair board led by Yvonne Green would not be deterred. The permanent fairgrounds now have multiple barns, a livestock show ring, horse arena and two permanent buildings.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Jr. All-Stars drop heartbreaker
MIDLAND, MI — If you didn’t know where the Ironton Junior League 13-14-year-old All-Stars were staying, a good guess would be the Heartbreak Hotel. The Ironton Junior League All-Stars saw their dreams of reaching the World Series end on Sunday with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Missouri All-Stars.
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
