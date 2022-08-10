Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
Missing Cabell County woman found safe
UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
Williamson Daily News
Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges
GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder
PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
wchsnetwork.com
Juvenile charged in West Side shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Mason County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in armed robbery
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery overnight in Mason County, dispatchers said. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hot Spot Café on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry. No injuries were reported. This story will be...
Jalesea Bass sentenced in murder of Azareyiah Mitchell
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Jalesea Bass, one of the suspects in the murder of Azareyiah Mitchell, was sentenced to prison for several charges in relation to the murder. Jalesea Bass entered a guilty plea for her charges in May, and was sentenced Friday, August 5, 2022. Bass was accused of Second Degree Murder, Concealment […]
Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 3 – 9
Marriages None. Fiduciaries David Pettry, Administrator of the Virginia Dare Pettry estate; Stephanie Michelle Dressler, Administrator of the Lois C Ward estate; Ronielle R Cole, Administrator of the Bonnie Ruth Bennett estate; Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate; Mary Lynn Plumley, Administrator of the Tommy Regan Plumley estate; Teresa King, Administrator of the Mattie Dean Dick estate; Sandra Humphries, Administrator of the Janet Lee Richmond estate; Linda J Huffman, Administrator of the David L Huffman estate; Anna R Ziegler, Administrator of the Daniel Harmon estate; Linda M Rodes, Administrator of the Charles Richard Rodes estate; Vincent H Adkins and Wilfred E Adkins, Co-Administrators of the Erie W Adkins estate. RELATED:...
Governor Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cause of Kanawha City building fire still under investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning. According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started. Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. […]
State lawmakers, county officials discuss Amendment 2
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are looking for ways to attract business to the state, and one way is by asking voters for permission to amend the State’s Constitution. One of the amendment on the November 8th ballot, Amendment Two, has Raleigh County Commissioners and those in other counties worried about public schools […]
Two emergency alert systems failed in South Charleston chlorine gas leak
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — C.W. Sigman, Director of Kanawha County Emergency Management, says that not one but two emergency alert systems failed last week when a shelter in place was ordered in South Charleston. The first of the two was the outdoor warning siren, which Virgil White, South Charleston Fire Chief, said has been […]
woay.com
One dead following motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County
Fairdale, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office reported the collision took place on Tuesday at the 1200 block of WV Route 99-Bolt Road in Fairdale. Authorities say their preliminary findings show a 2006 Honda...
Metro News
Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
WOWK
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
WSAZ
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic stop in Putnam County Tuesday ended with hundreds of grams of drugs being confiscated by law enforcement, according to deputies. They say the drugs include 162 grams of fentanyl and 103 grams of marijuana, both packaged for delivery. An arrest has not yet...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Comments / 0