ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Cabell County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges

GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
GILBERT, WV
WVNS

McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Juvenile charged in West Side shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Clerk S Office
wchstv.com

Mason County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in armed robbery

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery overnight in Mason County, dispatchers said. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hot Spot Café on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry. No injuries were reported. This story will be...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Jalesea Bass sentenced in murder of Azareyiah Mitchell

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Jalesea Bass, one of the suspects in the murder of Azareyiah Mitchell, was sentenced to prison for several charges in relation to the murder. Jalesea Bass entered a guilty plea for her charges in May, and was sentenced Friday, August 5, 2022. Bass was accused of Second Degree Murder, Concealment […]
OAK HILL, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 3 – 9

Marriages None. Fiduciaries David Pettry, Administrator of the Virginia Dare Pettry estate; Stephanie Michelle Dressler, Administrator of the Lois C Ward estate; Ronielle R Cole, Administrator of the Bonnie Ruth Bennett estate; Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate; Mary Lynn Plumley, Administrator of the Tommy Regan Plumley estate; Teresa King, Administrator of the Mattie Dean Dick estate; Sandra Humphries, Administrator of the Janet Lee Richmond estate; Linda J Huffman, Administrator of the David L Huffman estate; Anna R Ziegler, Administrator of the Daniel Harmon estate; Linda M Rodes, Administrator of the Charles Richard Rodes estate; Vincent H Adkins and Wilfred E Adkins, Co-Administrators of the Erie W Adkins estate. RELATED:...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Cause of Kanawha City building fire still under investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning. According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started. Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

State lawmakers, county officials discuss Amendment 2

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are looking for ways to attract business to the state, and one way is by asking voters for permission to amend the State’s Constitution. One of the amendment on the November 8th ballot, Amendment Two, has Raleigh County Commissioners and those in other counties worried about public schools […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

One dead following motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County

Fairdale, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office reported the collision took place on Tuesday at the 1200 block of WV Route 99-Bolt Road in Fairdale. Authorities say their preliminary findings show a 2006 Honda...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic stop in Putnam County Tuesday ended with hundreds of grams of drugs being confiscated by law enforcement, according to deputies. They say the drugs include 162 grams of fentanyl and 103 grams of marijuana, both packaged for delivery. An arrest has not yet...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy