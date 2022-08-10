ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Rainbow Wahine soccer heads to Arizona to begin 2022 non-conference slate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team is on their way to Arizona to begin their non-conference slate of games in the 2022 season. The Wahine start their trip on Sunday in flagstaff, taking on Northern Arizona, the first true test of the year after they closed training camp on Friday.
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
Sports
Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki gun scare

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man who sparked panic in Waikiki last week has been indicted by a grand jury, said officials on Friday. Authorities said 27-year-old James Spivey has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer while he was being apprehended. According to prosecutors, Spivey was...

