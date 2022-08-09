ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dazz Newsome gets shot as lead punt returner for Bears

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZCcZ_0hBGyOhp00

Former UNC football standout Dazz Newsome is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. After being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, Newsome only appeared in a few games in his rookie season.

With a new regime in Chicago, Newsome is hoping to make the roster this season and special teams could be a way he finds a spot on that 53-man final roster before Week 1.

On Tuesday, the Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against Kansas City. And Newsome was listed as the starter at punt returns:

In three games last season, Newsome caught two passes for 23 yards but did return some punts as well.

The Bears also have a need for a wide receiver to step up in this offense alongside Darnell Mooney and with injuries to guys like N’Keal Harry and Byron Pringle, there might be an opportunity there.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punt Returner#Unc#American Football#The Chicago Bears
ClutchPoints

Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins

The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers CB Donte Jackson on Baker Mayfield's trash talk: You wanna 'shut him up'

On top of being a respected veteran leader, Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is also a solidified and seasoned trash talker. Oh, and so is the new guy. Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, the fifth-year defender was asked about Baker Mayfield’s well-documented gift of gab. And apparently, the chatter definitely made its way over from Cleveland to Carolina this summer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase just had the best catch of Bengals training camp

The idea of Ja’Marr Chase somehow being even better in Year 2 of his breakout career with the Cincinnati Bengals was a little wild, even for fans of the team. Chase has been electric all of camp so far, putting up highlight-reel catches and even working from the slot. He’s hauled in long touchdowns, of course, and we’ve even had a very cool behind-the-scenes look at his practice habits.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Injury Update For New Bears WR

Things are not going well for the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith, one of their best defensive players, demanded a trade from the front office. Losing him will create a huge void in that unit and they have no one to replace him. Aside from that unfortunate development, NFL Network insider...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 standouts from Thursday's Bears training camp practice

The Chicago Bears held their final practice of the week on Thursday morning before they play in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. It was a lighter, non-padded practice for head coach Matt Eberflus’ squad, but plenty of players still stood out on both sides of the ball, with the offense looking sharp during the first half and the defense stepping up their play later on.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Andy Reid thinks Chiefs are getting in new DT Danny Shelton

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the team has, in fact, signed free agent DT Danny Shelton. Shelton’s signing hasn’t been made official yet on the league’s personnel notice, but it was reported earlier in the week. The 28-year-old defensive tackle wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday, likely spending the day getting situated, passing a physical, and taking his conditioning test.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy