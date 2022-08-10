ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Exonerated man elated after his and other convictions linked to disgraced CPD detective are tossed

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVrMT_0hBGyMwN00

Imprisoned victims call for prosecution against disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara 03:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven convictions were overturned in a day Tuesday in Cook County Criminal Court – in what was believed to be the largest mass-exoneration for murder in U.S. history.

Prosecutors had determined the cases had been irreparably tainted by disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx said her office supported vacating seven convictions, because evidence of Guevara's misconduct was all too clear, after her office has spent years reviewing claims he routinely framed suspects and manipulated evidence.

"We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions," Foxx said Tuesday morning.

Guevara's victims are now experiencing freedom – some for the first time in decades. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman talked with one of them – Alfredo "Freddie" Gonzalez, who served his sentence at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

Gonzalez said, "I'm free!" as he tearfully embraced his daughter, Maria. It was a moment more than 30 years in the making.

He found himself face-to-face with generations' worth of his family. His grandson grew up on him in the time he was imprisoned.

Gonzalez spent 32 of his 64 years behind bars – three decades of a life sentence for a murder he didn't commit.

"I had a broken heart, because I wasn't attentive," Gonzalez said. "Now that I'm here, I get to do this to my youngest son."

He affectionately pulled his adult son's beard.

Gonzalez was one of the seven people released because of the police detective who handled his case. An eighth could happen any day now.

Also exonerated Tuesday was Nelson Gonzalez, who spent 21 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. He did not mince words about who he thinks is to blame.

"This was a conspiracy created by Mr. Guevara and other agents, and I'm asking Kim Foxx to press charges," Nelson Gonzalez said.

Marilyn Mulero served 27 years for a shooting that left two men dead in 1992.

"I did several years on Death Row for a crime I didn't commit," she said. "I stayed strong. I maintained my faith in God."

Five of the eight wrongfully convicted had been released in recent years. Two more were released Tuesday, and an eighth is expected to be released soon.

Wrongful conviction settlements tied to Guevara have already cost taxpayers at least $37 million. And Guevara has never spoken about the cases in court.

Foxx said claims against the former detective range from manipulating witnesses to fabricating evidence.

"We got to this place because you have a corrupt police officer – a corrupt detective – who chose to engage in this type of behavior," Foxx said, "and his harm is not just to those who may have been imprisoned for crime they didn't commit, but to families who are looking for justice for the loss of their loved ones."

And now, with more victims still behind bars, some are calling for Guevara to face the same jail time they themselves have.

The CBS 2 Investigators have been covering some of the Guevara cases.

Jose Montanez and Armando Serrano are two of those who spent decades in prison for a 1993 murder they did not commit. Their convictions were later overturned on appeal, and they were released from prison in 2016.

"He destroyed families. It isn't right," Serrano said of Guevara in 2016.

Last month, two brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for murder were released after their cases were overturned. They have said Guevara framed them, and prosecutors have said they would not seek to try them again.

Days later, Eruby Abrego also was released from prison, after spending 23 years behind bars for a double murder he didn't commit.

There have been 24 vacated convictions tied to Guevara – and three more could be coming.

The State's Attorney pointed out there might be issues with the statute of limitations to prosecute Guevara. She said he retired years ago, but is still receiving a pension – and has moved to San Antonio, Texas.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Protesters gather, call for indictment of CPD officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters gathered Wednesday night to call for the indictment of the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez last year.The rally was held outside the 16th (Jefferson Park) District station, where Officer Evan Solano was expected to return to work after serving a 20-day suspension for violating several department rules during the foot chase that ended with him fatally shooting Alvarez. A few dozen people attended the rally.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended Solano be fired over the shooting, determining he shouldn't have chased Alvarez in the first place, and violated Chicago Police Department...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man posing as inspector scams staff at Michigan Avenue Kilwins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bogus inspector was captured on camera conning employees at a Chicago store out of cash. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the owner of the store had a warning on what to watch out for Thursday. The scammer walked into the Kilwins ice cream and sweet shop at 310 S. Michigan Ave. downtown and told staff he was there to inspect their carbon monoxide detectors. But the business runs completely on electrical power. By the time the owner found out about the scam, it was already complete and it was too late. "It's just another one of these scams on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara thrown out

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven people had their murder convictions tossed out on Tuesday, after Cook County prosecutors determined the cases had been irreparably tainted by disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.Most of those people had already served decades behind bars and had been released from prison before Tuesday's exonerations.Nelson Gonzalez was one of them. He spent 21 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit."I'm here today to first of all, thank God," Gonzalez said at a news conference at the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building.He said he was framed by Guevara."This was a conspiracy created by Mr....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Crest Hill, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
CBS Chicago

Many with wrongful convictions linked to disgraced CPD detective go free

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx vacated seven murder convictions on Tuesday tied to disgraced former Chicago police Det. Reynaldo Guevara.Foxx said Guevara engaged in a "pattern and practice" of framing suspects and manipulating evidence.Five of the eight wrongfully convicted had been released in recent years. Two more were set to be released on Tuesday, with the eighth expected to be released soon.CBS 2's Chris Tye spoke to the victims whose stories are being believed by the system for the very first time.On Tuesday, the prison doors opened for one man in the Stateville Correctional Center in...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Official in charge of overseeing Chicago Police reforms fired a day after critical email to Supt. David Brown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man in charge of overseeing court-ordered reforms inside the Chicago Police Department is now out of a job.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday night, Robert Boik, the executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform, was fired one day after writing a critical email to police Supt. David Brown.For almost two years, Boik has been in charge of making sure the Chicago Police Department complied with a 2019 consent decree. He told CBS 2's Tara Molina in March 2021 that the department was making process.Part of the decree requires officer training....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County prosecutors clearing 8 murder convictions linked to disgraced CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is asking judges to vacate eight murder convictions tied to disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara."We no longer believe in the validity of these convictions or the credibility of the evidence of these convictions," Foxx said Tuesday morning as prosecutors were in multiple courtrooms at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, asking judges to clear eight people whose convictions were linked to Guevara, who has been accused of routinely manufacturing false evidence and framing innocent people.Foxx said her office has been looking into Guevara's cases since 2019, and the unprecedented move...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firing of official who oversaw Chicago Police reforms means officers won't get required training, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One day after Robert Boik was fired from his job as director of reform for the Chicago Police Department, sources are telling CBS 2 the move means many officers won't get their required training. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday, thousands of officers could be affected. Boik, the executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform, was fired one day after writing a critical email to police Supt. David Brown. Dozens of police officers who were in his unit will now be relocated to patrol. We are trying to determine how the 11,600 Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Shooting#Disgraced#Murder#Exoneration#Violent Crime#Cpd Detective#Chicago Police Detective#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

2 teens wounded after shooting in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers are wounded after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbell.Police say the teens were in a car when an unknown male fired shots. A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the head and dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with They both went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are expected to be okay.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston mom recounts horror of shots being fired into backyard, wounding daughter's friend

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- They couldn't even cut the cake.A 14-year-old Evanston girl's birthday party was interrupted by gunfire – and one of her best friends was shot.For the first time, the mother of the birthday girl spoke out Wednesday. She hopes the community will rally around her daughter's friend, Marie, who was shot in the neck and critically wounded.The mother, Tika, and her family are forever stained by the seemingly random shooting – and they are also still in fear. The suspected gunman is still on the loose after gun violence literally showed up to her family's...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shootout with off-duty CPD officer on Stevenson expressway; woman critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shootout with an off-duty Chicago Police officer on the Stevenson Expressway, which left a woman critically wounded.Illinois State Police said, shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.According to a Chicago Police Department report on the incident, an off-duty CPD officer was driving on the expressway when someone in a blue Nissan Maxima pointed a laser sight at him, and started shooting.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown confirmed Monday morning that the off-duty officer returned fire.During the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

After man is arrested with guns and ammo near Moran Park, residents are concerned but continue with events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The events must go on.Right now, that's the mindset of organizers of "back to school" celebrations planned this week at an Englewood park. It's one week after a gunman was arrested after randomly firing into the park. His minivan, according to police, was filled with guns and ammo.CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Moran Park where groups are working hard to create a safe space.Marshawnna Howell is a violence prevention case manager on Chicago's South Side."You know, make sure the kids have a safe space." She walked on one of those safe spaces near Moran Park in Englewood. An...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for group of teens who burglarized community center in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a group of teens who broke into a community center during the month of July. It happened at the Homan Square Community Center Park, located at 3517 W Arthington St.Police said three to five teens smashed glass windows and doors. An empty cash register was stolen during one of the burglaries. Incident dates and times: • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 14, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 9:20 p.m. - 11:20 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 26, 2022, between 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington between July 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. through July 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.  Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Makes my day': Englewood school hosts BBQ to say thanks to CPD officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community comes together to celebrate and pray for Chicago's men and women in blue.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman takes us to Englewood for the very special honor.Inside the Academy of St. Benedict the African School, you'll find a feast fit for kings. On this day, it's police officers from District 7, tasked with keeping this space safe, are welcomed inside.It's a way for the school and its students to say "thank you.""They risk their lives and we have to do something in return," said fifth grader Alona Graves. Those "thank you's" are in part because of this guy...."The school,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Supt. David Brown says crime is down on CTA, but that's only part of story

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In announcing Monday that the CTA is increasing patrols on trains, police Supt. David Brown also said crime is down on Chicago Transit Authority property. CBS 2's Tara Molina has spent months going through crime data, and found the statement is only party of the story. Brown's exact words Monday were, "Even though there are single incidents happening, we're significantly below 2019 pre-pandemic." Are we though? Supt. Brown addressed safety concerns across the city in a news conference Monday. Pushed specifically on CTA crime - with a homicide over the weekend on a Red Line train on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police investigate after man hit by US Postal Service van

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle he said was a U.S. Postal Service van.The man shared his story with CBS 2's Tim McNicholas. The man said he was walking across Marshfield Avenue when the van was turning off of Wrightwood Avenue. He said the van struck him in the leg, knocked him down and then drove off around 1 p.m. on Sunday.In a hospital at Illinois Masonic, Marc Filerman was preparing for a surgery on his leg."Stressed about a whole lot of things and in pain, I mean my whole leg,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area teens trying for a world record while raising awareness to the crisis in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple dozen Chicago-area teens are spending three sunny afternoons inside this week, helping people they've never met -- a world away.They're working hard on a construction project with some unusual materials, all to help the people of Ukraine. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra has the story.Trying to break a world's record takes a lot of time, sweat and determination. This week, two high school students and about a dozen of their friends gave all that for a good cause.Michael and Ryder were putting put the finishing touches on a Ukrainian flag, made of nearly 5,000 cereal boxes, assembled...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy