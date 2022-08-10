ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+'s new series Land of Women based on Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel of the same name

By Deirdre Simonds, Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Eva Longoria is set to star in Apple TV+'s upcoming dramedy Land of Women, based on Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel of the same name, alongside Carmen Maura.

The six-episode series will center around her character, Gala, who is 'a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties,' according to Variety.

Gala, her mom (Maura) and daughter attempt to avoid 'dangerous criminals' chasing her 'now vanished husband' by hiding in Northern Spain as they attempt to 'start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tlo2k_0hBGyJIC00
Latest project: Eva Longoria is set to star in Apple TV+'s upcoming dramedy Land of Women, based on Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel of the same name; seen in June 2022

Still, 'gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.'

The show, which will be shot in English and Spanish, is currently in pre-production in Spain.

At the moment she is still in the midst of post-production on Flamin' Hot, the biopic she is directing about Cheetos inventor Richard Montanez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY2xV_0hBGyJIC00
Drama: The six-episode series will center around her character, Gala, who is 'a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties,' according to Variety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3lNW_0hBGyJIC00
Exciting: The show, which will be shot in English and Spanish, is currently in pre-production in Spain; seen in 2022

Quinceanera star Jesse Garcia is playing the lead amid a cast that includes Veep actor Matt Walsh and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub.

After shooting wrapped, Eva told Variety: 'I’m so honored to have led this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and are inspired by the endless beauty and talent that is so rich in our community.'

'Every day we were on set, I was reminded again and again by our amazing cast and crew that our community is smart, creative and endlessly talented' the mom-of-one continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GG3Dt_0hBGyJIC00
Busy: At the moment she is still in the midst of post-production on Flamin' Hot, the biopic she is directing about Cheetos inventor Richard Montanez (pictured in June 2022)

She revealed last year that she thought of herself as a white male in order to pitch herself as the director for the project.

The tactic was suggested to her by Desperate Housewives producer Brian Tanen, she dished to The Sun last month.

'I was practicing pitching (for the job) with him and he said: "Stop right there. Put on your male privilege pants and stop ASKING to do this movie."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbHXk_0hBGyJIC00
In the directors seat: She also established her own production company - UnbeliEVAble Entertainment - in 2016, and venture into directing. Pictured is Eva on the set of her directorial feature debut film Flamin' Hot

Brian told Eva: 'Walk in the room as if that movie’s yours and you’re directing it and tell them this is how you’re going to cast it, this is how you’re going to shoot it.'

Eva recalled: 'And I thought. "Oh my gosh, yeah! I’m not a man and I’m not white, so I wouldn’t think to do that."'

She added: 'It was a change in approach to every sentence that came out of my mouth. Because as a woman, we want to be amenable. We want to be seen as cooperative.'

Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
