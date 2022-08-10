Athletes compete in basketball tourney

The Thunderbirds, one of eight teams competing Saturday in the Valor Games Southeast 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at the Rocky Mount Event Center, took home the gold after a hard-fought game against rival team Hell on Wheels, with the final score of 25 to 23.

Headed by Army veteran Tee Foster of Fayetteville, the Thunderbirds made it into the gold-silver bracket after competing in four round robin and one elimination tournament games that morning.

Foster said it was his first year competing in the Valor Games Southeast, sponsored by Bridge II Sports of Durham, but he has played wheelchair basketball for 26 years in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The NWBA requires that players have a lasting lower extremity disability to be eligible to play.

“This was the first year they opened it to non-veterans, and that was great,” Foster said. “The camaraderie, love and brotherhood among veterans, no matter what branch they served in, is outstanding. It’s a tight-knit community.”

Each athlete competed in specialized, light sport wheelchairs with front protective bumpers and wheels cambered at an angle for quicker turning and movement. The sports chair is considered part of the player’s body and fouls are called accordingly.

For every two touches or pushes of the wheelchair, players have to dribble the ball, pass or shoot. The rules specify that if a player touches his chair a third time, it is considered traveling.

Court dimensions are the same as regular basketball, including the hoop height at 10 feet. At Valor Games Southeast, a half-court 3-on-3 version is played with modified rules.

“I don’t think people know how exciting this is,” said Dorrian Stephens of Raleigh, who was attending with his wife, Theresa Stephens, event manager for Bridge II Sports. “The speed of the game, how physical it is … I wasn’t expecting that.”

Players executed lightning-fast turns and spins, the wheels from the chairs screeching on the court much like sneakers in regular games. Four players fell or were knocked from their chairs during the semifinals, quickly re-mounting themselves and continuing play. Using their body core strength, players were spotted tilting chairs on two wheels or hopping the chairs during intense blocks or throws.

Tyler Rowe, a sport cultivator for Bridge II Sports who had to play as a last-minute stand-in, held up bandaged hands from friction burns.

“They build up callouses from the wheels,” Rowe said, noting that sport wheelchairs have no brakes.

Candace Law of Charlotte played for the Screaming Eagles, who earned bronze. A non-veteran, Law previously played collegiate basketball for Tusculum University in eastern Tennessee. She dislocated her ankle in a sports injury and eventually lost a foot after the injury was misdiagnosed.

“A lot of the skills carried over,” Law said, “like ball handling, passing and teamwork.”

Law, who competes in the Women’s Division of the NWBA, said many of the players Saturday knew each other although they are from different areas.

Bridge II Sports, whose motto is “Challenging Perceptions of Disability One Game at a Time,” creates opportunities for youth, adults and veterans with physical disabilities to “find the player within” through the power of adapted sports.

It offers year-round adapted sports programs, including archery, air rifle, cycling, kayaking, boccia and goalball, a three-on-three competition where blind players compete on a tactile court using a ball with bells.

The Summer of VGSE22 wraps up with its second annual golf tournament on Aug. 22 at Hillendale Golf Course in Durham.

There is no cost to veterans or service members with disabilities participating in the golf tournament, and all meals plus one night’s lodging are provided with registration. Proof of service — DD-214 or discharge papers — are required at check-in Aug. 21.

Bridge II Sports is a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina dedicated to developing and helping youths, adults and veterans with physical disabilities realize their potential through sports participation. Since 2013, VGSE has engaged more than 1,200 veterans with disabilities.

“We recognize the value and potential of all lives,” Bridge II Sports CEO Ashley Thomas said. “Disability does not define people or outcomes.”

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.bridge2sports.org.