ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Athletes compete in basketball tourney

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMcTC_0hBGy2N600

The Thunderbirds, one of eight teams competing Saturday in the Valor Games Southeast 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at the Rocky Mount Event Center, took home the gold after a hard-fought game against rival team Hell on Wheels, with the final score of 25 to 23.

Headed by Army veteran Tee Foster of Fayetteville, the Thunderbirds made it into the gold-silver bracket after competing in four round robin and one elimination tournament games that morning.

Foster said it was his first year competing in the Valor Games Southeast, sponsored by Bridge II Sports of Durham, but he has played wheelchair basketball for 26 years in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The NWBA requires that players have a lasting lower extremity disability to be eligible to play.

“This was the first year they opened it to non-veterans, and that was great,” Foster said. “The camaraderie, love and brotherhood among veterans, no matter what branch they served in, is outstanding. It’s a tight-knit community.”

Each athlete competed in specialized, light sport wheelchairs with front protective bumpers and wheels cambered at an angle for quicker turning and movement. The sports chair is considered part of the player’s body and fouls are called accordingly.

For every two touches or pushes of the wheelchair, players have to dribble the ball, pass or shoot. The rules specify that if a player touches his chair a third time, it is considered traveling.

Court dimensions are the same as regular basketball, including the hoop height at 10 feet. At Valor Games Southeast, a half-court 3-on-3 version is played with modified rules.

“I don’t think people know how exciting this is,” said Dorrian Stephens of Raleigh, who was attending with his wife, Theresa Stephens, event manager for Bridge II Sports. “The speed of the game, how physical it is … I wasn’t expecting that.”

Players executed lightning-fast turns and spins, the wheels from the chairs screeching on the court much like sneakers in regular games. Four players fell or were knocked from their chairs during the semifinals, quickly re-mounting themselves and continuing play. Using their body core strength, players were spotted tilting chairs on two wheels or hopping the chairs during intense blocks or throws.

Tyler Rowe, a sport cultivator for Bridge II Sports who had to play as a last-minute stand-in, held up bandaged hands from friction burns.

“They build up callouses from the wheels,” Rowe said, noting that sport wheelchairs have no brakes.

Candace Law of Charlotte played for the Screaming Eagles, who earned bronze. A non-veteran, Law previously played collegiate basketball for Tusculum University in eastern Tennessee. She dislocated her ankle in a sports injury and eventually lost a foot after the injury was misdiagnosed.

“A lot of the skills carried over,” Law said, “like ball handling, passing and teamwork.”

Law, who competes in the Women’s Division of the NWBA, said many of the players Saturday knew each other although they are from different areas.

Bridge II Sports, whose motto is “Challenging Perceptions of Disability One Game at a Time,” creates opportunities for youth, adults and veterans with physical disabilities to “find the player within” through the power of adapted sports.

It offers year-round adapted sports programs, including archery, air rifle, cycling, kayaking, boccia and goalball, a three-on-three competition where blind players compete on a tactile court using a ball with bells.

The Summer of VGSE22 wraps up with its second annual golf tournament on Aug. 22 at Hillendale Golf Course in Durham.

There is no cost to veterans or service members with disabilities participating in the golf tournament, and all meals plus one night’s lodging are provided with registration. Proof of service — DD-214 or discharge papers — are required at check-in Aug. 21.

Bridge II Sports is a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina dedicated to developing and helping youths, adults and veterans with physical disabilities realize their potential through sports participation. Since 2013, VGSE has engaged more than 1,200 veterans with disabilities.

“We recognize the value and potential of all lives,” Bridge II Sports CEO Ashley Thomas said. “Disability does not define people or outcomes.”

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.bridge2sports.org.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
faytechcc.edu

Johnny Hughes Signs Pro Contract

Johnny Hughes, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina and FTCC alum signs the first pro contract from Fayetteville Tech Athletics. Hughes played men’s basketball for FTCC for two seasons. He currently still holds the school record for individual season rebounds with 309, which he achieved in his 2018-19 season. Under Coach Hurd, Hughes was taught everything from rebounding, dribbling to shooting and getting the opportunity to learn more based on his athletic performance. Coach Hurd gave him a chance that put Hughes on the juco route and jumpstarted his career to where he is today.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Basketball
City
Durham, NC
State
Tennessee State
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Basketball
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘The Fixer’

ELIZABETH CITY – There were audible murmurs of ‘The GOAT!’ (Greatest of All Time) coming from his peers as he took the stage, but all he did was smile and shake his head from side-to-side in mock denial. As a surprise to some, but not to all,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports

As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Injury#Wheelchair Basketball#Disability#Basketball Tournament#Thunderbirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wpde.com

Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled

CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
CARY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal

When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
HOLLISTER, NC
cbs17

NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
DURHAM, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner. They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy