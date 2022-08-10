ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man sentenced to prison for dollar store robbery

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 1 day ago

A local man was recently ordered to serve a minimum of five years and four months to a maximum of seven years and five months in state prison after a Nash County Superior Court jury found him guilty of having committed robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Dollar General nearly 11 months ago at the western edge of downtown, court records said.

Timothy Holder, 29, was sentenced in a document Judge Quentin Sumner signed Friday. Holder also was ordered to pay a total of $4,311 in attorney’s fees, court costs and restitution, with all money owed to be collected as a civil judgment, the records said.

The records also said Holder, through his court-appointed attorney, Mark Osterhout, gave notice of an appeal to the state Court of Appeals and asked for the N.C. Office of the Appellate Defender in Durham to provide additional representation. Part of the office’s services includes representing indigent people on appeal after a criminal conviction.

The Dollar General that Holder was convicted of robbing is at the corner of West Thomas and North Grace streets.

The District Attorney’s Office said in a posting on Facebook that on Sept. 13, 2021, Holder entered the store, grabbed a hoodie off a shelf, put the hoodie on and walked up to two employees of the store.

Holder pulled out a large knife, threatened the two employees and received compliance with his demands to open the cash registers, the posting said.

Holder stole $578.79 and communicated threats again before fleeing, the posting said.

City police officers who responded to the scene were able to find several fingerprints left by Holder, the posting said.

Additionally, footage of the robbery was captured by the store’s surveillance video equipment, the posting said.

Statewide judicial system records online said Sumner, in imposing the prison sentence Aug. 5, gave Holder credit for a day of time served in jail while the case was pending.

Nash County Superior Court records said that Holder had used an alias, Man-Quan Da-Xon Randolph, and that Holder had a prior conviction in 2015 in Edgecombe County for misdemeanor breaking or entering and misdemeanor larceny.

Holder had listed an address in the 2500 block of Wintergreen Road in Nash County, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told the Telegram.

