Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police refute viral video claims of excessive force, release body cam video

APD release body cam video refuting viral video claiming excessive force. A viral video has sparked concerns an Atlanta police may have used excessive force. Atlanta police refute those claims releasing the full, hour-long body cam video of the arrest and said the video tells a different story than the one circulating on social media.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com

Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal

A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com

Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds

ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
CBS 46

Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence

ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...

