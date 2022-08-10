Read full article on original website
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot while driving in Atlanta's West End
An Atlanta shooting leaves one person in the hospital and thousands of dollars in damages. Police say the woman was driving down the road in the West End when she was wounded.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot
ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police refute viral video claims of excessive force, release body cam video
APD release body cam video refuting viral video claiming excessive force. A viral video has sparked concerns an Atlanta police may have used excessive force. Atlanta police refute those claims releasing the full, hour-long body cam video of the arrest and said the video tells a different story than the one circulating on social media.
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire
ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
Chase with trooper leads to crash that shut down I-285 for hours; 4 injured, including 2-year-old
ATLANTA — A major crash had all northbound lanes of Interstate 285 shut down at Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta for more than three hours Wednesday. A Georgia State Patrol trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-20 around 10:15 a.m. when they observed a "Move Over" violation on a Cadillac CTS and attempted to stop the driver.
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
fox5atlanta.com
Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal
A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
fox5atlanta.com
Muggers tailgated into Atlanta complex, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is searching for suspects who targeted a person for an expensive watch. They followed someone into a parking garage in Buckhead.
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds
ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
fox5atlanta.com
Full body camera video of arrest at Shady Valley Park released by Atlanta police
The Atlanta Police Department released this video of an incident at Shady Valley Park on August 8, 2022. The video’s release was in response to a video posted to social media showing a couple in the park after hours. Some say that video showed excessive force. APD says this video refutes those claims.
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence
ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta park shooting: Image released of young man with gun fleeing ball game
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released the image of a young man seen holding a gun, who investigators say is a person of interest in a shooting at a park on Sunday that two killed people and injured four others. Investigators said the image was captured at Rosa Burney Park...
fox5atlanta.com
Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
