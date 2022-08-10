ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville council to hold public hearing on building purchase

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 1 day ago

The Nashville Town Council will hold a public hearing at its Sept. 6 meeting about the purchase of the Acme Cleaners building.

The building will be used to house the offices of the town’s Parks, Recreational and Cultural Resources Department.

The town recently made an offer to the building’s owners to buy the 4,245-square-foot building for $410,000 and the offer was accepted contingent on the findings of an environmental study.

After a closed session meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the property acquisition, Town Manager Randy Lansing said the building received a clean bill of health and the Town Council is moving forward with the purchase.

The building is located at 200 S. Boddie St. in downtown Nashville. In addition to housing the parks and recreation department offices, Lansing said the new location will have room for programming and events.

He said only a quarter of the floor space in the building will be used as staff offices. The remainder of the building will be open space with a high ceiling, ideal for club meetings, archery, pickle ball, gymnastics and karate. The open space also can be rented out for parties, wedding receptions and other social events.

Last month, the Charlotte-based engineering and design firm McAdams Company presented the council with a 10-year plan for the town’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department. One of the areas of concern addressed by the firm was the need for additional indoor facilities for the department’s expanding programming.

“In our conversations with the staff, we also found out that programming is potentially outgrowing the capacity of the community center,” McAdams’ presenter Jennifer Beedle told the council.

Lansing said the new building will enable the town to provide more recreational, educational and cultural programs for its residents.

“It’s not a 20,000-square-foot recreation center,” Lansing said of the proposed acquisition. “But it’s a good start.”

Lansing said the environmental assessment was performed by Mid-Atlantic Engineering and Environmental Solutions and came recommended by the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments. The company has a proven record of making sure older, at-risk sites are safe for human habitation, he added.

Acme Cleaners and Laundry was a highly regarded business and a fixture in downtown Nashville for 77 years before it closed its doors for good in December 2020. Warren Evans opened the business in 1943.

In announcing the closing of the business, the founder’s son, Tim Evans wrote, “It has been a privilege to serve the laundry and dry cleaning needs of Nashville community for 77 years. The community’s support and loyalty is greatly appreciated. Nashville is a great place to live and work and we have been blessed with wonderful customers that have become part of our family. Most of all, I will miss the time spent with our customers and friends.”

Tim Evans said his retirement was the reason for closing the business.

Rocky Mount Telegram

