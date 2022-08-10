ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Former Tarboro man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 1 day ago

A 22-year-old former Tarboro resident was logged into Craven Correctional Institution on July 29 after being sentenced to 60 months for committing a Class C felony of soliciting to commit statutory sex offense on a child, who was identified in the arrest warrant as a 3-year-old girl.

Elijah Theodore Williamson, who lived in Greenville at the time of the offense, accepted a plea agreement from the district attorney’s office in late July after spending nearly two years in jail.

Williamson was arrested in August 2020 and jailed under a $1 million bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center on charges he committed two sex offenses against a child in December 2019.

At the time of Williamson’s arrest, Tarboro Police Chief Jesse Webb said Detective Kenny Womack had received a complaint about sexual contact between an adult and a child that had occurred in Tarboro.

Webb said that the details included in the complaint led Womack to immediately interview Williamson, who was said to have cooperated with the investigation.

As part of the investigation, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim.

Webb said that a second interview was conducted based on the results of the initial session.

Webb said that based upon the results of the forensic interviews and evidence collected during the investigation, Womack obtained a warrant for Williamson’s arrest.

Williamson had initially been charged with a Class B1 felony as well as taking indecent liberties with a child.

The initial charge carried a maximum life sentence.

Under the terms of his plea arrangement, Williamson must serve at least 60 months and no more than 132 months in prison.

Williamson will have a psychological evaluation performed while in prison and will be required to comply with whatever therapy is recommended. Upon release, he will be required to register with the N.C. Sex Offender Registry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Greenville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Prison#Violent Crime#Tarboro Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy