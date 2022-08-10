Former Tarboro man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

A 22-year-old former Tarboro resident was logged into Craven Correctional Institution on July 29 after being sentenced to 60 months for committing a Class C felony of soliciting to commit statutory sex offense on a child, who was identified in the arrest warrant as a 3-year-old girl.

Elijah Theodore Williamson, who lived in Greenville at the time of the offense, accepted a plea agreement from the district attorney’s office in late July after spending nearly two years in jail.

Williamson was arrested in August 2020 and jailed under a $1 million bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center on charges he committed two sex offenses against a child in December 2019.

At the time of Williamson’s arrest, Tarboro Police Chief Jesse Webb said Detective Kenny Womack had received a complaint about sexual contact between an adult and a child that had occurred in Tarboro.

Webb said that the details included in the complaint led Womack to immediately interview Williamson, who was said to have cooperated with the investigation.

As part of the investigation, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim.

Webb said that a second interview was conducted based on the results of the initial session.

Webb said that based upon the results of the forensic interviews and evidence collected during the investigation, Womack obtained a warrant for Williamson’s arrest.

Williamson had initially been charged with a Class B1 felony as well as taking indecent liberties with a child.

The initial charge carried a maximum life sentence.

Under the terms of his plea arrangement, Williamson must serve at least 60 months and no more than 132 months in prison.

Williamson will have a psychological evaluation performed while in prison and will be required to comply with whatever therapy is recommended. Upon release, he will be required to register with the N.C. Sex Offender Registry.