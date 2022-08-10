Read full article on original website
Lady Lions split final two matches at Wimberley tournament
WIMBERLEY – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their final two matches at the Wimberley volleyball tournament Saturday, defeating Class 5A Bastrop Cedar Creek in two sets and falling to Class 5A Elgin in three sets. In the Lady Lions’ 25-22, 25-23 win over Cedar Creek, Brownwood received five kills...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Blanket Tigers
BLANKET – For the third year in a row, a different head coach will helm the Blanket Tigers football program. Still, lofty expectations remain – not only within in the program, but throughout the state. First-year head coach Michael Cherry is taking over a program ranked No. 18...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Aug. 15-21
Brownwood at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m. Veribest at Early, 5:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rising Star, 6 p.m. Brownwood, Lubbock All Saints at Snyder, 9 a.m. Brownwood at Lampasas, 6:30 p.m. Early at Albany, 5 p.m. Bangs at Brady, 5 p.m. May, Union Hill, Iredell at Gordon, 6 p.m. Lingleville,...
Early volleyball places fourth in bracket at Veribest tournament
VERIBEST – The Early Lady Horns finished fourth in their bracket over the weekend, posting a 2-4 record at the Veribest volleyball tournament. Early knocked off Grape Creek in three sets Friday and Rochelle in three sets Saturday. Losses came at the hands of Sonora, the San Angelo Central Freshmen, Fort Davis and the San Angelo Central JV.
Bangs drops final two matches at Veribest volleyball tournament
VERIBEST – After posting a 2-1 record during the first day of the Veribest volleyball tournament, the Bangs Lady Dragons dropped their final two matches Saturday. Competing in the gold bracket, Bangs fell to the San Angelo Central JV and Sterling City. Additional details were not available. Bangs (2-4)...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes
RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: San Saba Armadillos
SAN SABA – Following four consecutive trips to the postseason, the task of keeping that playoff streak alive for the San Saba Armadillos is expected to be a tougher chore during the 2022 campaign. San Saba, which reached the playoffs with a 2-3 district mark and finished with a...
Lions’ potential peeks through in successful scrimmage against Decatur
Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett feels the Lions have barely scratched the surface in terms of their potential, but their performance in Friday night’s initial scrimmage at Gordon Wood Stadium was good enough to produce a pair of touchdowns while keeping the Decatur Eagles out of the end zone.
HPU football kicks off preseason practice schedule
Coming off their best campaign since 2005, with even higher expectations entering head coach Jason Bachtel’s second full season at the helm, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets began football practice for the 2022 regular season Thursday. “The best thing that I’ve seen is we see a lot of energy,...
Anne Richardson
Anne Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflections on from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to...
Lemonade Day is Saturday, Aug. 13 in Brownwood
Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
Pick-up plows into convenience store at intersection of 4th and Indian Creek
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building, knocking several packages of...
Daniel McCombs
Daniel McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 15, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 on Sunday, August 14 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Court Records 8/12/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 5 through August 11:. Barkley, Ryan Mitchell, Appeal – City of Early, 2 counts. Castillo, Daniel Alberto Jr., Driving While Intoxicated. Portela, Isvan Munoz, Appeal – JP 2, 2 counts. Blake, Joseph Tomothy, Appeal...
183 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Irrigation Water Contaminated
Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
