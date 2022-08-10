ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Bridge City, TX
Star, TX
KTRE

2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Orange Leader

Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them. Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX
MySanAntonio

Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

