5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Nederland, Hamshire-Fannett ISD among Southeast Texas districts headed back to class Thursday
At least seven more Southeast Texas districts will be back in session Thursday morning as Southeast Texas students continue heading back to the classroom this week.
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
'A total loss' | Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange catches fire Thursday evening
ORANGE, Texas — The home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas caught fire Thursday evening. The home is located at 1130 Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3 says firefighters could be out...
KTRE
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
Beaumont, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deweyville High School football team will have a game with Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Deweyville High SchoolMonsignor Kelly Catholic High School.
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — Memorial grad Jah’mar Sanders already turning heads at University of New Mexico
Port Arthur Memorial football will surely miss the talents of Jah’mar Sanders. The now-former Titans star was one of the most electric players in the school’s history and cemented his legacy with two district MVPs, leading his team to the first undefeated regular season in school history. It...
Defendant in Jake's Fireworks drug trafficking case withdraws guilty plea
BEAUMONT, Texas — A defendant who pleaded guilty earlier this year in the federal drug trafficking case in the Eastern District of Texas involving Jake's Fireworks has filed documents to withdraw his plea. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to "conspiracy to possess...
'I'm in there for the long haul' | Pastor with Southeast Texas ties lends a helping hand to Kentucky flood victims
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans are no strangers to storms and floods, and they know how great it feels when others lend a helping hand during natural disasters. That's why one Southeast Texas native says he didn't think twice about helping those suffering through the recent floods in eastern Kentucky.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
Water line break floods ditches, yards in south Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Water flooded ditches and yards in front of several homes Thursday morning due to an apparent water line break in the south end of Beaumont. Beaumont's Director of Water and Wastewater Operations Michael Harris tells 12News the break was reported to the city around 8 a.m.
Orange Leader
Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them. Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after...
Cold case solved? | Discovery of Port Arthur man's body leads to bones believed linked to 14-year-old missing person case
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers this week have discovered the body of a Port Arthur man missing since late July as well as bones believed to be of a Port Neches person who went missing 14 years ago. The search for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who...
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends of a 23-year-old Lumberton woman who died in a fiery single-car wreck are honoring her life. Madison Thibodeau lost her life in a Sunday night wreck. Her friends decorated a table at Modelos to honor her memory. Thibodeau's loved ones described her as the sweetest...
Power City | Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Industry Show hits record-number amount of vendors
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Building power city partnerships was the objective of the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Industry Show on Wednesday. The sold-out event at the Bob Bowers Civic Center was the chamber’s biggest yet, with a total of 110 vendors. "We have 110 companies...
$13.6M grant to help bring safe, efficient infrastructure to Port of Port Arthur, Senator John Cornyn hopes
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Change could soon be coming to the Port of Port Arthur thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant. The Department of Transportation awarded the Port of Port Arthur a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, also known as a RAISE grant. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
MySanAntonio
Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
