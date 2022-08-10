ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home

Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

Everything we know about the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI raided Donald Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday. Trump supporters gathered outside the south Florida resort to protest the raid. The raid is reportedly part of an investigation into his handling of classified and sensitive documents. The FBI conducted a search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort...
PUBLIC SAFETY

