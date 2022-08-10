Read full article on original website
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
George Conway says Ron DeSantis may be the only person positioned to prevent Trump from snagging the 2024 GOP nomination
George Conway said Ron DeSantis might be the only GOP figure with a chance of beating Donald Trump. Conway said Trump might announce a run soon to try to keep donors from backing other GOP candidates. Neither DeSantis nor Trump has formally declared his intention to run for president in...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Donald Trump FBI Raid Live Updates: House Committee to Get Trump's Taxes 'Immediately'
Allies of the former president have reacted with anger, calling for the FBI and Justice Department to be dismantled. Follow for the latest.
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Demands FBI Tell Him Why He Wasn't Told About Trump Raid
Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said "at a minimum" he and other congressional leaders should have been briefed.
Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home
Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
Trump to dine with House Republicans following FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is leading 12 members of the largest conservative group in Congress to meet with former President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The dinner meeting is set to take place just one day after the FBI...
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
Everything we know about the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The FBI raided Donald Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday. Trump supporters gathered outside the south Florida resort to protest the raid. The raid is reportedly part of an investigation into his handling of classified and sensitive documents. The FBI conducted a search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort...
'Banana Republic': Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Republicans lash out at Justice Department after FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Republican lawmakers and officials accused the Biden administration on Monday night of weaponizing the Justice Department for political ends after former President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI had searched his Florida home. Allies were quick to back Trump's claim that the unprecedented search of a former president's home was...
