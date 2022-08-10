ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Dog dies after owner leaves it in locked car; man charged

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Lenoir man has been charged after he allegedly left two dogs in a locked car earlier this week. One of the dogs died, according to police. On Aug. 7, Lenoir Police found two dogs locked in a vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on Pennell Street and contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. The car windows were rolled up and the vehicle was off, officers said.
LENOIR, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Vape Shop#Property Crime#Hope 1 Tobacco#Mpd#Atlanta Braves#Ford
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTV

Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
CLEMMONS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy