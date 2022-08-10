Read full article on original website
fox46.com
Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
WBTV
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened on Audubon Drive. Investigators say the man rang a doorbell to see if someone...
Police: Dog dies after owner leaves it in locked car; man charged
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Lenoir man has been charged after he allegedly left two dogs in a locked car earlier this week. One of the dogs died, according to police. On Aug. 7, Lenoir Police found two dogs locked in a vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on Pennell Street and contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. The car windows were rolled up and the vehicle was off, officers said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
Mother says strangers tried kidnapping her 3-year-old from busy Steele Creek store
CHARLOTTE — A Lake Wylie mother said three people worked together to try and kidnap her 3-year-old boy while inside a store at a popular Steele Creek shopping center. Police are investigating the incident that happened Friday at the Rivergate Shopping Center on South Tryon Street. Jillian Culp said...
WBTV
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
qcitymetro.com
Police: Tik Tok videos are adding fuel to Charlotte’s car-theft problem
Rachel Bestman usually leaves for work around 10:30 p.m. But on the night of August 1, the 24-year-old security guard walked out of her apartment in southeast Charlotte to find her 2011 Hyundai Elantra missing. Assuming the car had been towed, she called a towing company. Bestman was right; her...
CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
