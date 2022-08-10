Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
APD responds to viral encounter with woman during citation with bodycam video
ATLANTA — Editor's note: 11Alive has cut portions of the officer's bodycam video to highlight the moments between the woman and police involved in the encounter. The Atlanta Police Department has released an officer's hour-long bodycam video after part of his encounter with a woman during a citation has gone viral over social media.
Nearly 200 bullet casings found outside Atlanta business, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after nearly 200 shots were fired outside of an Atlanta business on Wednesday night. Officers were called to W. Whitehall St. SW just before 11 p.m. to reports of a person who had been shot where they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after video shows man body slammed during arrest
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
4 injured, including toddler, after suspected DUI driver led troopers on chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a crash that injured four people, including a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Interstate 285 near the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Fulton County sees more DUIs, speeders, crashes than most of state, new report shows
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on distracted and dangerous drivers after a new report ranked the county among the highest in the state of Georgia for unsafe drivers. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln exclusively joined Fulton County deputies, Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
VA employee accused of assaulting visitor in fight over parking spot still on the job, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Veterans Affairs employee allegedly hit a visitor after an argument over a parking spot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This incident took place in a parking lot at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Aug. 2. The incident...
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range
The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
Police: 6-year-old critical, man dead, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game...
Comments / 0