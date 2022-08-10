ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA

