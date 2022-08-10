Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
The Houston Astros are sneaking up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Astros Blast Past Rangers
Texas rookie Cole Ragans was unable to get out of the fifth, while the Astros scored their first five runs off long balls.
Maldonado Stays Hot, Lifts Astros to Sixth-Straight Silver Boot Trophy
The Houston Astros secured their sixth consecutive Lone Star Series behind Martín Maldonado's three-run homer Thursday.
Yardbarker
Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series
Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
Astros Pass the Yankees as Best Team in the AL
The Houston Astros not hold the number one seed in the American League, but could it be more of a curse than a blessing?
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment
Among the recent minor league moves, the Houston Astros released Franklin Barreto from Triple-A and sent a 40-man arm on a rehab assignment.
FOX Sports
Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2
Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend
Manager Dusty Baker took to The Matt Thomas Show on SportsTalk 790 on Tuesday to provide an update on his bout with COVID-19.
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
Leody Taveras Power Rangers Win
The Rangers center starred as Texas broke a two-game losing streak and overcame Astros ace Justin Verlander.
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/10/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Astros prediction and pick. Glenn Otto goes to the hill for the Rangers, while Justin Verlander gets the call for the Astros. Glenn Otto has a 5.31 ERA. He doesn’t get destroyed in...
Astros Send Lefty Taylor on Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros have another lefty option entering the equation with Blake Taylor starting a rehab assignment Thursday.
FOX Sports
Astros take on the Rangers with series tied 1-1
Texas Rangers (49-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-41, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -319, Rangers +255; over/under is 8 runs.
Rangers, Astros in Rubber Match
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak
Texas had a 4-0 lead at Houston early, but the Astros put together two separate rallies to claim the opening game of the Lone Star series.
Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez
José Urquidy was taxed early, but his offense jumped all over Martín Pérez for a seven runs in a Houston Astros win.
