NECN
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
Man to face charges in connection with rape, murder of woman in Boston hotel room in 1980
BOSTON — Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston after announcing the arrest of an Alabama man on murder and rape charges from 1980, police said on Thursday. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by Boston Police detectives and charged with rape and first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau.
whdh.com
Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
Alabama Man, 62, Raped, Killed Mom Of 4-Week-Old At South Boston Hotel In 1980
An employee of Boston's Hotel Diplomat was making their morning rounds on March 19, 1980, when they made a discovery that took nearly two decades to unravel. However, that tangled mess started to detangle as police announced this week they've made a break in the case. Wendy Dansereau, a 19-year-old...
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
‘You never have to give up’: Tewksbury teen shot while on a family trip returns home
BOSTON — A homecoming that was months in the making became a reality on Wednesday for a Tewksbury teenager who was shot in May while on a family trip to Canada. 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, surrounded by his supportive family, patients he has bonded with, and caregivers who have put him on a hopeful path to a full recovery.
NECN
Alabama Man Arrested in 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man in Alabama on murder and rape charges. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad. Fike was expected...
Police investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Braintree hotel is the center of a police investigation. Officers responded to the Residence Inn off of Interstate 93 following an incident overnight. Police investigated two different scenes. One was inside the Residence Inn, right in the front lobby. A Boston 25 crew spotted a bloodied towel right in the front entrance. Investigators could be seen inside processing the scene. The whole lobby area was blocked off for the investigation.
Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel
BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
25 Investigates: Ruling in battle over baby’s remains
A months long battle over the remains of a baby who died suddenly in Revere has ended with a ruling intended to satisfy both parents. 25 Investigates first told you about the unusual custody case in June. 2-month-old Luka Bustillo died in the care of his mother in January. His...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves 4 injured, including State Trooper
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper and three other people were hospitalized after an early morning crash in Dorchester on Thursday. State Police told 7NEWS it was just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the area of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street struck an unmarked police cruiser at a traffic detail.
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Dump truck crashes into overpass in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Part of Rt. 2 was shut down in Arlington Tuesday after a dump truck crashed into an overpass. State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the Park Avenue overpass around 2 p.m. The right two lanes and breakdown lane were...
Parents fed up with littered needles at Roxbury park
BOSTON — Parents and kids who frequent Clifford Park in Roxbury say they feel like they’re fighting an uphill battle against littered needles and open drug use. Boston 25 News has been reporting on the issues plaguing Clifford Park and the surrounding area for years now. Community activist...
Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment
EVERETT, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson. Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on...
whdh.com
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
NECN
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
NECN
Search for Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery is Now a Homicide Investigation, Officials Say
Investigators believe long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was killed and are treating her death as a homicide, authorities said Thursday. The update came after months of investigation, which "led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
