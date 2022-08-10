Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
wbrz.com
Metro Council passes ordinance with stricter penalties for stunt drivers, possibly including jail time
BATON ROUGE - City leaders fed up with stunt driving voted at the Metro Council meeting Wednesday for stricter punishments for stunt drivers. It was all quiet in the Siegen Village parking lot, but tire marks are evidence of what took place last weekend. “The feedback we got from law...
wbrz.com
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
WAFB.com
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings. If there’s one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn’t used to, it’s the sound of gunshots. EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators. Updated: 1 hour ago. New penalties are...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to collision on Evangeline Street at E. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a collision occurred on Evangeline Street at East Brookstown Drive Wednesday (August 10) evening. As of 4:42 p.m., Baton Rouge Police are responding to the incident and there may be traffic congestion in the area. Drivers should use caution or...
West Side Journal
Port Allen officer on leave for “ripping gold chains” off two people in Tigerland
A Port Allen police officer has been placed on leave without pay while Port Allen PD investigates. On July 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge City Police Department notified Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks that a Port Allen Officer had allegedly been involved in a “physical altercation” in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
wbrz.com
Disturbing behavior caught on video in parking lot near Baton Rouge's Mid City
BATON ROUGE - One man says his neighbor is attracting the worst company. Brian McGowan lives next to the Walgreens on the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. All hours of the day, his security cameras capture people doing various things behind the dumpster corral in the parking lot on the other side of his fence.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
brproud.com
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
Livingston PD has message for drivers after deputy and officer almost struck ‘several times’ at accident scene
What was one accident scene could have easily turned into another for members of the Town of Livingston Police Department.
wbrz.com
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge mayor-president's proposal to raise wages for city-parish employees, namely law enforcement, was approved by the Metro Council on Wednesday. "I am excited to put that new brochure out on our recruitment to talk about this pay raise, so that we can fill that next academy class and get those vacancies filled," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.
wbrz.com
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just a baby when her police officer father was killed in an on-duty crash was greeted by her dad's fellow officers as she started her first day of school. Officers lined up outside Central Private School on Thursday morning, giving Peyton Totty high-fives...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child
BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
wbrz.com
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
brproud.com
Suspect found in Subway armed robbery, police say
WALKER, La (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department have charged a 20-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant dating back to July 26, 2022. According to the Walker Police Department, 20-year-old Steven A. Langlois was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and later charged by Walker detectives after admitting to his role in the armed robbery at a Subway on Florida Boulevard.
