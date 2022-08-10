BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge mayor-president's proposal to raise wages for city-parish employees, namely law enforcement, was approved by the Metro Council on Wednesday. "I am excited to put that new brochure out on our recruitment to talk about this pay raise, so that we can fill that next academy class and get those vacancies filled," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

