ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Interns received certificates for a job well done this summer

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 1 day ago

Dickinson Police Department - Texas

Tonight, the Dickinson City Council held its monthly meeting.

Interns received certificates for a job well done this summer and several city employees received S.H.I.N.E. awards. SHINE stands for Service, Humility, Integrity, Nobility, and Excellence.

Our very own Officer Tony Valdez was the recipient of the Service Award!

Officer Tony Valdez has been a loyal asset to the Dickinson Police Department for over 27 years! Officer Tony Valdez is the Community Policing Officer that is over most of the programs and events held by the Police Department.

When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Officer Tony Valdez stated, "I've been lucky and blessed to have the love and support of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdCxw_0hBGwMRJ00
Dickinson Police Department - Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDGu0_0hBGwMRJ00
Dickinson Police Department - Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4QEU_0hBGwMRJ00
Dickinson Police Department - Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMdGQ_0hBGwMRJ00
Dickinson Police Department - Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgCvl_0hBGwMRJ00
Dickinson Police Department - Texas

We are successful because we work together."Officer Tony Valdez, we congratulate you on your award and thank you for all your years of service to the community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy

The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
HITCHCOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dickinson, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Dickinson, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Ready, set, PADDLE!

We're reintroducing Rick Rivera, owner of Clear Creek Kayaks and our #LCLocal for today. Rick enjoys being involved with the community, and he'll be making an appearance at the Clear Creek Paddle Race this Saturday, giving discounted 1-hour kayak rentals for anyone who wants to join the race or just paddle on the creek!
LEAGUE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interns#Police#N E#The Police Department
Bay Area Entertainer

Way to go Big Star Cadillac/Big Star Hyundai y'all are amazing

We cannot thank Big Star Cadillac/Big Star Hyundai enough for their generous donation of over 340 backpacks filled with snacks, single-serve meals, and hygiene products. Back-to-school shopping can be a source of stress for many of the students and families we serve. We thank you for helping ease that burden by giving over 340 students the tools they need to start the school year off strong.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

The HUT Phase 2 Huddle of Directors took a professional development trip in to Houston

The HUT Phase 2 Huddle of Directors took a professional development trip in to Houston to have a day filled with mentorship, networking, culture, and history!. The Huddle started by visiting Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. The HUTs were given a tour of the energy investment and merchant banking firm, had breakfast, and broke out into small group mentoring sessions with the staff of TPH.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bay Area Entertainer

We welcome Smoke and Vape Factory to Texas City!!

· Welcomes their new member Smoke and Vape Factory!. Located in the Mainland Crossing shopping center, near Luna's Mexican Grill and Cafe Petra. A one-stop Smoke & Vape Shop for all the premium quality products varying from Disposables, Vapes, Vaporizers, CBD, Premium Juices, E Juices Salt Nick, Pipes, Glass, Kratom, Coils, Hookah, Hookah Flavors, Coals, Tropical and Edibles, Detox and much more.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Advocate Spotlight for July is Ashleigh Engel

· Our second Advocate Spotlight for July is Ashleigh Engel - "I have been an advocate for a little over a year now and a Galveston County resident for five years. During the day I work as a commercial electric and gas pricing analyst, but during the evening and weekends, I get to spend time doing work that I am passionate about; building a better Galveston County through various organizations, including CASA.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy