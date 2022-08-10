Tonight, the Dickinson City Council held its monthly meeting.

Interns received certificates for a job well done this summer and several city employees received S.H.I.N.E. awards. SHINE stands for Service, Humility, Integrity, Nobility, and Excellence.

Our very own Officer Tony Valdez was the recipient of the Service Award!

Officer Tony Valdez has been a loyal asset to the Dickinson Police Department for over 27 years! Officer Tony Valdez is the Community Policing Officer that is over most of the programs and events held by the Police Department.

When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Officer Tony Valdez stated, "I've been lucky and blessed to have the love and support of the community.

We are successful because we work together."Officer Tony Valdez, we congratulate you on your award and thank you for all your years of service to the community.