Jed Lowrie's Third Oakland Athletics Stint Ends With His Release
The A's released Jed Lowrie following a series of roster moves.
Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series
New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two homers in loss
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles. The Blue Jays were unable to secure the win against the surging Orioles on Tuesday, but that was no fault of Bichette's, as he mashed two home runs and accounted for four of the Blue Jays' six runs. He also now carries a six-game hitting streak as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The young shortstop has been moved down to the bottom half of the lineup as he has not performed up to his standards, but as he heats up, he may move back in the top half and be in position to rack up more counting stats to close out the season.
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
After Yankees Series, Mariners' Patience and Schedule Will Start to Pay Off
The 20-game stretch following the All-Star Break has been brutal for the Mariners, littered with the Astros and Yankees. But following Wednesday's game against New York, Seattle will really see its opportunity to break through and snap its playoff drought.
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
Mariners Manager Notes How Times Are Changing
While the baseball world was gushing over how good the New York Yankees have been, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and won two series against them. Seattle took two out of three from the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium last week. The Yankees came to T-Mobile Park this week and...
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wedensday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand while swinging and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz's hand is an issue that has bothered him for a while, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBIs in 76 games.
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Loses 40-man spot
The Cardinals designated McFarland for assignment Wednesday. Given that the left-handed McFarland has yielded a .354 average and .542 slugging percentage to opposing left-handed hitters this season, the Cardinals' decision to cut bait with him isn't an overly surprising one. St. Louis summoned Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to replace him in the bullpen.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees. Crawford is out of the lineup for the first time since July 15 after he went 2-for-18 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last five games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat seventh after he was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday.
Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. His demotion clears room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander T.J. Zeuch, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Mets. Hendrix has covered 8.1 innings out of the Reds bullpen this season, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and six walks.
Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
