Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - About 20 Chinese navy and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Wednesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast as of Wednesday morning, the source said.
Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0