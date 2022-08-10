Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Community Rallies Around Local Basketball Coach Diagnosed With ALS
Patrick Behan is a former college basketball player whose life’s work has since been coaching high school boys basketball in the DMV. The former Montgomery County resident and teacher is currently serving in his 6th year as the head boy’s basketball coach at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. The community has created a website, BehanStrong, and will hold a family friendly fundraising event on Saturday, September 17th, from 3pm-7pm at the Olney Boys & Girls Club in Olney that allows anyone interested to make donations directly to Pat’s trust to help him fight this battle.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
Jamie Kaiser Jr. Picks Maryland Over Indiana, Virginia
Jamie Kaiser Jr., a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Maryland over Indiana and Virginia.
Ashburn, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ashburn. The Tuscarora High School football team will have a game with Stone Bridge High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. The West Potomac High School football team will have a game with Briar Woods High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Woodbridge, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Osbourn High School football team will have a game with Gar-Field High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
New Britain Herald
Washington D.C. storms past Maryland, advances to Mid-Atlantic semifinals
BRISTOL – The champions out of Northwest Washington Little League of Washington, D.C. found themselves down early in Monday’s nightcap when the Maryland state champs, Conococheague Little League, plated eight batters in the opening frame. Four runs through the first three innings for Maryland, however, weren’t nearly enough to slow down D.C. and stave off elimination.
247Sports
After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter
After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
West Virginia Division of Highways to host informational workshop on Corridor H, Wardensville to Virginia state line
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line. The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are hosting a...
Washingtonian.com
The World’s Best Men’s Pickleball Player Is From Maryland
When I arrive at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in Rockville for a lesson with the world’s number-one men’s pickleball player, Ben Johns, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, like getting a tennis lesson from Novak Djokovic. I’m a former college tennis player, and I’d taken up pickleball a few months earlier. The 23-year-old Johns grew up primarily in Gaithersburg. Although he moved to Austin in January, he’s home for a visit with family.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
WTOP
Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. On Monday, Manassas Park activities director Dan...
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
Wbaltv.com
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher resident program helping school system overcome staffing shortage
When a friend she exercises with informed her of an open teaching position at Fairview Elementary, Catherine Coulter’s long-term goal became a reality. Coulter, a graduate Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, said she dreamed of eventually working in the county that gave her opportunities to be in band, chorus and the business organization DECA. So, when her friend offered to connect Coulter with Samantha Goldstein, principal of the Burke elementary school, she didn’t hesitate.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
