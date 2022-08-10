HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team volunteered at the flood relief distribution center at the old JC Penny’s in Hazard on Thursday. Members of the team came from West Virginia to do what they could to support Eastern Kentuckians. Starting guard Taevion Kinsey said it was their duty to give back to the community, even if the flood happened in a different state.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO