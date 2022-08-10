Read full article on original website
wymt.com
MSU Men’s Basketball team joins Hindman cleanup efforts
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Office supplies spread out, essentials destroyed, mud everywhere and everything saturated with water. That is the scene in Hindman. Debris keeps piling up, and some said that, while the work seems endless, it needs to be done. “I feel like it is something people should do,”...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: High school football coach, team receive surprise donations
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — As communities in eastern Kentucky work to clean up and get back to normal, there are so many stories of support and determination from area residents. One of those stories is that of Breathitt County Football assistant coach, Casey Allen. Allen said his wife woke...
wymt.com
Marshall University men’s basketball volunteers at flood relief distribution center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team volunteered at the flood relief distribution center at the old JC Penny’s in Hazard on Thursday. Members of the team came from West Virginia to do what they could to support Eastern Kentuckians. Starting guard Taevion Kinsey said it was their duty to give back to the community, even if the flood happened in a different state.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Martin County Cardinals
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals would like to keep the uphill trajectory going. Every season, the Cards’ brand has been continuous improvement, with each season better than the last, even finishing the 2021 season as district runners-up. “Every yard we gain, every touchdown we score this...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Magoffin County Hornets
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in the better part of a decade, the Magoffin County Hornets are coming off a winning season. With John DeRossett replacing Chris Gamble on the sidelines, the Hornets have their sights set even higher. “Last season we finished 6-3 and then lost...
wymt.com
Perry Central and Buckhorn meet on the soccer field despite flood damage
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn and Perry Central proved that sports are greater than the hurt caused by flooding in the opener of the regular season. Before the game, both teams held hands in a circle at midfield and had a moment of silence for all the flood victims and for the destruction that has occurred in the past few weeks.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
wymt.com
A.B. Combs school prepares to host students from flood-damaged schools
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The A.B. Combs Elementary school was in use from 1974 to 2017, but now, cleanup is underway to prepare to open its doors to students from Buckhorn and Robinson. The building will be open to help serve students from schools that were damaged during flooding.
wymt.com
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Breathitt County women remain missing nearly two weeks since flooding devastated eastern Kentucky. “I just pray that we can locate her and the family and our family can have some closure and at least know where she is,” Anthony Mullins said. The family...
WLKY.com
Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
wymt.com
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
wchstv.com
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
wymt.com
Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State. Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New...
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
wymt.com
UPIKE opens flood support initiative
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the University of Pikeville recently announced the UPIKE Family Flood Support Initiative to help people and areas affected by the devastating flooding that hit the region in late July. Officials with the university also encouraged people to donate to the UPIKE Student Emergency Fund,...
wymt.com
Fall Preview: Cooler, drier air set to return to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Good news! The Flood Watch was canceled Wednesday night. Isolated showers are possible on Thursday, but some cooler, drier air will filter into the region to close out the work week. Thursday and Friday. A cold front will slowly move through the region today. This means...
wymt.com
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
wymt.com
Pikeville, Pike County Libraries open ‘story trail’ to bring together books and nature
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville and the Pike County Libraries have partnered to bring together children’s books with a family-friendly hike. Pikeville’s Story Trail opened on Monday, Aug. 8 at Bob Amos Park and folks have come throughout the week to enjoy the trail. “We...
