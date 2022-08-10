ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
960 The Ref

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS -- Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup.Walz was seeking his second term under the same "One Minnesota" slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP sought to turn his management of the pandemic against him.Both men faced little-known or perennial candidates. In another top race, voters were choosing between two Republicans vying to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison in a fall race that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

First District race goes to Republican Brad Finstad

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Republican Brad Finstad will represent Minnesota First District for the next four-and-a-half months after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday's primary, according to the Associated Press. Finstad fills the seat previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after battling kidney...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races

MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Mike Lindell
boreal.org

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Mental Health#Politics State#Democratic#Republican#Gop#The Associated Press
KARE 11

Voters head to polls eager for change

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

These Are The Richest People in Minnesota

Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kristyn Anderson nominated by mayor for Minneapolis City Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey announced early Tuesday afternoon that he nominated Kristyn Anderson to serve as Minneapolis city attorney.Anderson currently serves as general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel, and state ethics officer at the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.Anderson has served the MMB for eight years, working on matters involving debt management, legislative affairs divisions and programs, and more."Her decades of experience with government law have earned her the reputation as a brilliant legal mind. Her commitment to justice and love for Minneapolis makes her the right person to be our City Attorney," Frey said.Previously, Anderson served as an assistant attorney general in the Civil Litigation Division for 14 years.Anderson received the Minnesota State Bar Association Public Law Section Public Attorney Award of Excellence in 2020."I am looking forward to working alongside Mayor Frey and the City Council and am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve my city," Anderson said.The search for a new city attorney began in late May. A search committee reviewed applicants and recommended several candidates for interviews.Frey's nomination will be considered by the city council at its meeting next Thursday. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy