MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey announced early Tuesday afternoon that he nominated Kristyn Anderson to serve as Minneapolis city attorney.Anderson currently serves as general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel, and state ethics officer at the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.Anderson has served the MMB for eight years, working on matters involving debt management, legislative affairs divisions and programs, and more."Her decades of experience with government law have earned her the reputation as a brilliant legal mind. Her commitment to justice and love for Minneapolis makes her the right person to be our City Attorney," Frey said.Previously, Anderson served as an assistant attorney general in the Civil Litigation Division for 14 years.Anderson received the Minnesota State Bar Association Public Law Section Public Attorney Award of Excellence in 2020."I am looking forward to working alongside Mayor Frey and the City Council and am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve my city," Anderson said.The search for a new city attorney began in late May. A search committee reviewed applicants and recommended several candidates for interviews.Frey's nomination will be considered by the city council at its meeting next Thursday.

