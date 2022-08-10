ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
HYDEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament. Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Flood Relief

Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding. Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Ethan Sirles and Jordan Mullins. Several organizations in Somerset recently came...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
Rockcastle County, KY
Sports
City
Campbellsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
WKYT 27

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Pigskin#American Football#Jessamine#Laurel#County
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas

Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
103GBF

Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream

Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team

NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Joel Williams enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats lost a member of the secondary on Monday. Joel Williams announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility. Williams had two tackles and saw action in seven games in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
WREG

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky

On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy