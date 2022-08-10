Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
wymt.com
North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament. Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.
wymt.com
Flood Relief
Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding. Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Ethan Sirles and Jordan Mullins. Several organizations in Somerset recently came...
WKYT 27
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
Kentucky Floods: High School Football Player Tragically Dies After Assisting with Cleanup
In a tragic occurrence, a Kentucky high school student and good samaritan has passed away due to odd circumstances. The student was actively involved in recovery efforts after unprecedented flooding ravaged the state. The student, Aaron “Mick” Crawford, was also a football player at his high school. After helping victims...
wymt.com
‘We take a lot of pride in representing Eastern Kentucky’: EKU Men’s Basketball joins volunteer efforts in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past week and a half, people have poured into Eastern Kentucky from all over the Commonwealth and beyond to help in any way possible. On Tuesday, one university sports team added their support and helping hands. The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Men’s Basketball Team...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
wymt.com
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Breathitt County women remain missing nearly two weeks since flooding devastated eastern Kentucky. “I just pray that we can locate her and the family and our family can have some closure and at least know where she is,” Anthony Mullins said. The family...
whopam.com
UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas
Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
wymt.com
Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, water started rising in eastern Kentucky and destroyed many communities. Since then, relief, donations and other help has poured into the area. One way people are stepping up is with the power of music. Austin Shuck and the Appalachian Pioneer Program are leading...
Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream
Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
wymt.com
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
wymt.com
Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
wymt.com
Joel Williams enters transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats lost a member of the secondary on Monday. Joel Williams announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility. Williams had two tackles and saw action in seven games in 2021.
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
