The institution is the first historically Black college to jump into the esports space. As esports has quickly risen among gamers worldwide, even with space opening for the sporting category in the 2024 Olympics, many colleges are following suit, academically. With an esports team at Syracuse University and esports majors at universities like Northwood and The Ohio State University, Benedict College is the first HBCU to step into the academic esports field. “It is a billion-dollar industry, it’s growing every year, and there is more opportunities, especially for African Americans and people of color in esports,” said Dr. Paula Shelby, head of Benedict College’s Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department, to WACH Fox 57 News.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO