Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
Wisconsin judge awards $163,000 in fees in election probe lawsuit
A judge Monday awarded about $163,000 in fees to attorneys for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight in an open records lawsuit it brought against the investigator hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election. The fees will be paid by Wisconsin taxpayers and add to...
Trump’s power struggle with local Republicans hits Wisconsin: What to watch in Tuesday’s elections
Former President Donald Trump and his one-time second-in-command, Mike Pence, are lined up on opposite sides of a contentious GOP gubernatorial primary that pits the former president against much of the state’s Republican machine. It’s the same dynamic this week in Wisconsin as last week in Arizona. Now, Trump-backed...
